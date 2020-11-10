AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.0 (x86)

Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" ist jetzt in der Version 2.0 für x86-Rechner verfügbar. Heruntergeladen werden kann sie als DVD-ISO-Datei oder als USB-Flash-Image unter dem Titellink, wo sich auch Videoaufnahmen finden.



Neben Aktualisierungen der enthaltenen Programme und Spiele sowie Fehlerbereinigungen ist auch ein neuer Satz Piktogramme enthalten. Die Änderungen im einzelnen: Update AROS One OS System:

Create New Set Icons System AfA One Style for the Whole Operating System



Create number 6 Installer for Set Icons Disk



Create nuber 4 Installer for Set Icons System



Create Catalog.italian for ZunePaint



Fix Theme OS4



Fixed Theme Pearl Blue



Fixed GIF Animations



Add New Pointer 32 Bit



filesysbox.library 54.3



smb2-handler 53.1



nvidianet.device 1.1



Create def_icons for Source file with c, c++, h, o extension



Create Descriptor webp.datatype, now also recognizes "webp" files without extension



Update GCC 6.5



C ++ is not yet available, it will be soon



Add info version Aros One on (About)



Add info version Aros One on Barra Wanderer



New Logo Installer Aros One



All third-party software is now located in the "Extras/APPS" Folder



SMB2 tutorial for setting up a share with Windows, find all the Extras/Internet/SMB2



Create Set Disk.info for SMB2 volume, they will insntall with one click, after creating the share volume



Create two new Directories in SYS:System "Hardware" and "Debug" which includes the dedicated software

Update AROS One Apps:

ComicOn 1.4



HollyPaint 1.1



Exutil 1.1.3



Image2PDF 1.3



Update WHDLoad 18.8 for WHD_MENU



MUIInspector 1.0



Asplit 2.03



Zip HWP 1.2 (PlugIn Hollywood)



XML HWP 2.0 (PlugIn Hollywood)



Fenachistoscopio 1.0



WebpTools 1.3.0



RPN Scientific+ 1.02



SMB2-handler 53.4



Filesysbox.library 54.3



Image2PDF 1.4



Lunapaint 0.6.0



AnimPlayer 2.4



IconClone 1.9



InstallerLG 1.0.2



DirList 1.1



IconClone 1.09 Update



Vintage Song Player 2.50



AmiSSL 4.12



Videntium Picta 2.60



AmiTube 1.4



Tipografia 1.2



V.A.M.P. 3.0



AnimWebConverter 5.10

Update AROS One Games:

OpenTyrian



1941-ExtremeDeluxe



LazSokoban



Added three skins for LazSokoban and a script for choosing the skin



Update Hle Poker Card (Final Version)



BOFH



TecnoballZ

Update Core ABIv0 20201110:

Display free video memory in SysMon where supported (Kalamatee)



Initial work on supporting 3D acceleration in VMWare video driver (Kalamatee)



Implemented network driver for certain nVidia chipsets (Neil)



Initial work on scsi.device (Kalamatee)



Signal CxObject support implemented (Hakan Thorngren)



Support PUBSCREEN argument in Prefs/Appearance, BoingIconBar (Kalamatee)



Support PUBSCREEN argument in Tools/Clock and multiple Prefs applications (Hakan Thorngren)



Support PUBSCREEN variable support in intuition.library (o1i)



Improvements to rendering screen and window title bars (Kalamatee)



Allow video drivers to report display change (Kalamatee)



Prefs/IControl works better on low-resolution screens (Kalamatee)



Set overscan based on information coming from driver (Kalamatee)



Prefs/ScreenMode display more information about video modes (Kalamatee)



Prefs/Palette reworked to be more compatible with Intuition (Kalamatee)



Muimaster.library and built-in classes have been localized (Matthias Rustler)



Initial work on supporting long filenames in afs-handler (Kalamatee)



Palette preferences are now loaded into Intuition (Kalamatee)



Implemented SetMem, Strlcat, Strlcpy in utility.library (Kalamatee)



Implemented VSNPritnf in utility.library (Matthias Rustler)



AmigaPL font collection added (wawa)



Implemented GetKey, AddKBInt, RemKBInt, ElapsedTime in lowlevel.library (Kalamatee)



Part of functionality of SystemControlA in lowlevel.library available (Kalamatee)



Additional font collections added (Kalamatee)



Initial implementation of GetSegListInfo in dos.library (Kalamatee)



Allow loading AmigaOS-style hunk keymaps and fonts on AROS (Kalamatee)



Implemented AssignAddToList in dos.library (Kalamatee)



Implemented v45 datatypes.library functions (Kalamatee)



Introduced webp.datatype (Kalamatee)



Introduced ClockSource subsystem in Kernel (Kalamatee)



Improvements to file system handling in Wanderer (Bo Kopperud)



Public SDK not longer exposes internal AROS headers & libraries (deadwood) (snx)



