30.Mär.2023
Amigaworld.net (Forum)


 AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.0 (x86)
Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" ist jetzt in der Version 2.0 für x86-Rechner verfügbar. Heruntergeladen werden kann sie als DVD-ISO-Datei oder als USB-Flash-Image unter dem Titellink, wo sich auch Videoaufnahmen finden.

Neben Aktualisierungen der enthaltenen Programme und Spiele sowie Fehlerbereinigungen ist auch ein neuer Satz Piktogramme enthalten. Die Änderungen im einzelnen:
  • Update AROS One OS System:
    • Create New Set Icons System AfA One Style for the Whole Operating System
    • Create number 6 Installer for Set Icons Disk
    • Create nuber 4 Installer for Set Icons System
    • Create Catalog.italian for ZunePaint
    • Fix Theme OS4
    • Fixed Theme Pearl Blue
    • Fixed GIF Animations
    • Add New Pointer 32 Bit
    • filesysbox.library 54.3
    • smb2-handler 53.1
    • nvidianet.device 1.1
    • Create def_icons for Source file with c, c++, h, o extension
    • Create Descriptor webp.datatype, now also recognizes "webp" files without extension
    • Update GCC 6.5
    • C ++ is not yet available, it will be soon
    • Add info version Aros One on (About)
    • Add info version Aros One on Barra Wanderer
    • New Logo Installer Aros One
    • All third-party software is now located in the "Extras/APPS" Folder
    • SMB2 tutorial for setting up a share with Windows, find all the Extras/Internet/SMB2
    • Create Set Disk.info for SMB2 volume, they will insntall with one click, after creating the share volume
    • Create two new Directories in SYS:System "Hardware" and "Debug" which includes the dedicated software
  • Update AROS One Apps:
    • ComicOn 1.4
    • HollyPaint 1.1
    • Exutil 1.1.3
    • Image2PDF 1.3
    • Update WHDLoad 18.8 for WHD_MENU
    • MUIInspector 1.0
    • Asplit 2.03
    • Zip HWP 1.2 (PlugIn Hollywood)
    • XML HWP 2.0 (PlugIn Hollywood)
    • Fenachistoscopio 1.0
    • WebpTools 1.3.0
    • RPN Scientific+ 1.02
    • SMB2-handler 53.4
    • Filesysbox.library 54.3
    • Image2PDF 1.4
    • Lunapaint 0.6.0
    • AnimPlayer 2.4
    • IconClone 1.9
    • InstallerLG 1.0.2
    • DirList 1.1
    • IconClone 1.09 Update
    • Vintage Song Player 2.50
    • AmiSSL 4.12
    • Videntium Picta 2.60
    • AmiTube 1.4
    • Tipografia 1.2
    • V.A.M.P. 3.0
    • AnimWebConverter 5.10
  • Update AROS One Games:
    • OpenTyrian
    • 1941-ExtremeDeluxe
    • LazSokoban
    • Added three skins for LazSokoban and a script for choosing the skin
    • Update Hle Poker Card (Final Version)
    • BOFH
    • TecnoballZ
  • Update Core ABIv0 20201110:
    • Display free video memory in SysMon where supported (Kalamatee)
    • Initial work on supporting 3D acceleration in VMWare video driver (Kalamatee)
    • Implemented network driver for certain nVidia chipsets (Neil)
    • Initial work on scsi.device (Kalamatee)
    • Signal CxObject support implemented (Hakan Thorngren)
    • Support PUBSCREEN argument in Prefs/Appearance, BoingIconBar (Kalamatee)
    • Support PUBSCREEN argument in Tools/Clock and multiple Prefs applications (Hakan Thorngren)
    • Support PUBSCREEN variable support in intuition.library (o1i)
    • Improvements to rendering screen and window title bars (Kalamatee)
    • Allow video drivers to report display change (Kalamatee)
    • Prefs/IControl works better on low-resolution screens (Kalamatee)
    • Set overscan based on information coming from driver (Kalamatee)
    • Prefs/ScreenMode display more information about video modes (Kalamatee)
    • Prefs/Palette reworked to be more compatible with Intuition (Kalamatee)
    • Muimaster.library and built-in classes have been localized (Matthias Rustler)
    • Initial work on supporting long filenames in afs-handler (Kalamatee)
    • Palette preferences are now loaded into Intuition (Kalamatee)
    • Implemented SetMem, Strlcat, Strlcpy in utility.library (Kalamatee)
    • Implemented VSNPritnf in utility.library (Matthias Rustler)
    • AmigaPL font collection added (wawa)
    • Implemented GetKey, AddKBInt, RemKBInt, ElapsedTime in lowlevel.library (Kalamatee)
    • Part of functionality of SystemControlA in lowlevel.library available (Kalamatee)
    • Additional font collections added (Kalamatee)
    • Initial implementation of GetSegListInfo in dos.library (Kalamatee)
    • Allow loading AmigaOS-style hunk keymaps and fonts on AROS (Kalamatee)
    • Implemented AssignAddToList in dos.library (Kalamatee)
    • Implemented v45 datatypes.library functions (Kalamatee)
    • Introduced webp.datatype (Kalamatee)
    • Introduced ClockSource subsystem in Kernel (Kalamatee)
    • Improvements to file system handling in Wanderer (Bo Kopperud)
    • Public SDK not longer exposes internal AROS headers & libraries (deadwood)
(snx)

.
