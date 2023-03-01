amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
31.Mär.2023
Frank Wille (ANF)


 Portabler Assembler: vasm V1.9c
Frank Willes 'vasm' ist ein portabler, quelloffener Assembler, für den der Autor fertige Binaries für AmigaOS 2/3/4, MorphOS, TOS, MiNT und Windows anbietet. Änderungen in den letzten beiden Version 1.9b und 1.9c:
  • Fixed a rare expression evalulation bug. Previous versions may erroneously evaluate "label - equate" as constant, when the equate is something like "currentPCsymbol - label".
  • Allow a label definition on the same line as a section directive and warn about it.
  • Macro arguments were lost at the second repeat-level inside a macro.
  • Syntax modules warn about garbage characters in the operand field, when the mnemonic doesn't take any operand.
  • No longer cut symbol names in a wide-format listing file after 31 chars.
  • Error messages on macros and repetitions now always include the real source file name and line number in parentheses.
  • Directives for printing expressions into the console (printv, echo, etc.) now print undefined symbols as "<undefined>+offset".
  • New output module "gst" for GST object files (Atari, GST-assembler, Devpac).
  • New output file format "dri" for Atari M68k DRI object files.
  • m68k: Experimental Apollo TEX instruction, using a simplified syntax after a proposal of John H.
  • m68k: Apollo extended/compressed Bcc.B displacements in the range of -256 to 254.
  • m68k: MOVEQ.L suppresses any warning about an out of range operand.
  • m68k: Allow any size-extension for MOVEQ in Devpac-compatibility mode.
  • m68k: Fixed a string-buffer conflict introduced in V1.9a, which occurs when using local symbols in the label field and operand field together with some cpu-specific directives, like EQUR, REG, etc.
  • m68k: Optimize small data label in 020 base displacement to a 16-bit offset, or even to (d16,An) when the index is suppressed, provided that options -sd and -extsd have been given.
  • 6502: Some mnemonics could be misdetected as implied addressing mode when option -i was given: asl, asr, lsr, rol, ror. 45GS02: aslq, asrq, deq, inq, lsrq, rolq, rorq. WDC02: dec, inc.
  • mot-syntax: Do not allow a section with the same name and same type, but with different memory attributes.
  • mot-syntax: New option -nolocpfx to disable local symbols by label- prefix (usually '.').
  • mot-syntax: ELIF directive implements a real else-if.
  • mot-syntax: Export equate symbols with double-colon in vasm-native mode.
  • std-syntax: Fixed an issue caused by the introduction of one-digit temporary labels in V1.9a. Labels beginning with _f or _b were misdetected as forward/backward references to such labels.
  • std-syntax: Added missing .elseif directive.
  • oldstyle-syntax: All byte-directives (byt, byte, dfb, etc.) increment the pc by one without any operand. All word-directives (wor, wrd, word, etc.) increment the pc by two without any operand. Similar to a "declare storage" directive.
  • oldstyle-syntax: Whitespace between a label and its colon are allowed again.
  • hunk-output: Warn about inability of Kickstart 1.x to initialize BSS sections greater than 256k.
  • bin-output: ORIC file names in the tape header are limited to 15 characters and a ".tap" extension is removed automatically.
  • bin-output: Added support for the PGX and PGZ format, used by 65816- based C256 Foenix computers.
  • tos-output: Support DRI-format object files. New option: -Fdri.
(cg)

[Meldung: 31. Mär. 2023, 23:10] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.