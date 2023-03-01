Portabler Assembler: vasm V1.9c

Frank Willes 'vasm' ist ein portabler, quelloffener Assembler, für den der Autor fertige Binaries für AmigaOS 2/3/4, MorphOS, TOS, MiNT und Windows anbietet. Änderungen in den letzten beiden Version 1.9b und 1.9c: Fixed a rare expression evalulation bug. Previous versions may erroneously evaluate "label - equate" as constant, when the equate is something like "currentPCsymbol - label".

Allow a label definition on the same line as a section directive and warn about it.

Macro arguments were lost at the second repeat-level inside a macro.

Syntax modules warn about garbage characters in the operand field, when the mnemonic doesn't take any operand.

No longer cut symbol names in a wide-format listing file after 31 chars.

Error messages on macros and repetitions now always include the real source file name and line number in parentheses.

Directives for printing expressions into the console (printv, echo, etc.) now print undefined symbols as "<undefined>+offset".

New output module "gst" for GST object files (Atari, GST-assembler, Devpac).

New output file format "dri" for Atari M68k DRI object files.

m68k: Experimental Apollo TEX instruction, using a simplified syntax after a proposal of John H.

m68k: Apollo extended/compressed Bcc.B displacements in the range of -256 to 254.

m68k: MOVEQ.L suppresses any warning about an out of range operand.

m68k: Allow any size-extension for MOVEQ in Devpac-compatibility mode.

m68k: Fixed a string-buffer conflict introduced in V1.9a, which occurs when using local symbols in the label field and operand field together with some cpu-specific directives, like EQUR, REG, etc.

m68k: Optimize small data label in 020 base displacement to a 16-bit offset, or even to (d16,An) when the index is suppressed, provided that options -sd and -extsd have been given.

6502: Some mnemonics could be misdetected as implied addressing mode when option -i was given: asl, asr, lsr, rol, ror. 45GS02: aslq, asrq, deq, inq, lsrq, rolq, rorq. WDC02: dec, inc.

mot-syntax: Do not allow a section with the same name and same type, but with different memory attributes.

mot-syntax: New option -nolocpfx to disable local symbols by label- prefix (usually '.').

mot-syntax: ELIF directive implements a real else-if.

mot-syntax: Export equate symbols with double-colon in vasm-native mode.

std-syntax: Fixed an issue caused by the introduction of one-digit temporary labels in V1.9a. Labels beginning with _f or _b were misdetected as forward/backward references to such labels.

std-syntax: Added missing .elseif directive.

oldstyle-syntax: All byte-directives (byt, byte, dfb, etc.) increment the pc by one without any operand. All word-directives (wor, wrd, word, etc.) increment the pc by two without any operand. Similar to a "declare storage" directive.

oldstyle-syntax: Whitespace between a label and its colon are allowed again.

hunk-output: Warn about inability of Kickstart 1.x to initialize BSS sections greater than 256k.

bin-output: ORIC file names in the tape header are limited to 15 characters and a ".tap" extension is removed automatically.

bin-output: Added support for the PGX and PGZ format, used by 65816- based C256 Foenix computers.

tos-output: Support DRI-format object files. New option: -Fdri. (cg)



