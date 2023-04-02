|09.Apr.2023
| WHDLoad: Neue Pakete bis 08.04.2023
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die folgenden Installationspakete wurden bis zum 08.04.2023 hinzugefügt:
(snx)
- 2023-04-08 improved: Tie-Break (Starbyte) option added to remove the 4-player joystick adapter routine, dma wait added in intro (Info)
- 2023-04-08 improved: Pink Panther (reLINE) ButtonWait used to see loading screen, QuitKey for 68000, manual included, new install script (Info)
- 2023-04-08 improved: Nebulus 2: Pogo A Go Go (21st Century) trainers added, manual included (Info)
- 2023-04-08 improved: Fred (UBI-Soft) trainers added, QuitKey for 68000, manual included, new install script (Info)
- 2023-04-08 new: Collection Eureka Maths 6ème/5ème (Génération 5) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2023-04-08 new: Collection Eureka Maths 4ème/3ème (Génération 5) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2023-04-07 new: Demolition (Anco) done by StingRay (Info)
- 2023-04-06 new: Talking Storybook: The Three Bears (Designing Minds) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2023-04-06 new: L'essentiel en Maths Niveau 6ème (Generation 5) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2023-04-06 fixed: Simon The Sorcerer (Adventure Soft) better CLI closing at startup, gfx text glitches fixed on fast machines (Info)
- 2023-04-05 new: Billiards Simulator (ERE) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2023-04-05 new: Billiards II Simulator (Infogrames) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2023-04-05 new: Action Service / Combat Course (Cobra Soft) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2023-04-04 new: Murders in Venice (Infogrames) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2023-04-04 new: Graffiti Man (Rainbow Arts) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2023-04-03 improved: Dangerous Streets (Flair/Micromania) supports AGA and CD32 versions, 68000 quitkey, new install script (Info)
- 2023-04-02 fixed: Mind-Roll (Thalamus) slave is 68000 compatible now, install script updated (Info)
- 2023-04-02 improved: Lionheart (Thalion) more interlace option added, QuitKey from keyboard added if a QuitKey from buttons in port 0/1 is used (Info)
- 2023-04-02 improved: Time Runner (Red Rat) removed black screen, updated install script (Info)
- 2023-04-02 improved: Murders in Space (Infogrames) supports another version, new installs script (Info)
- 2023-04-02 improved: Shadow Sorcerer (TSR/SSI/US Gold) supports another version, manual and solution added (Info)
- 2023-04-02 improved: Screaming Wings (Red Rat) supports another version, fixed soundfx (Info)
- 2023-04-02 improved: Nebulus 2: Pogo A Go Go (21st Century) new imager, manual and icons added (Info)
- 2023-04-02 new: International Soccer Challenge (Red Rat) done by CFou! (Info)
- 2023-04-02 improved: Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure (Capstone) stack relocated, h-key fixed (Info)
- 2023-04-02 new: Scary Mutant Space Aliens from Mars (ReadySoft) done by StingRay (Info)
[Meldung: 09. Apr. 2023, 07:15] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]