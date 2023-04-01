amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
10.Apr.2023
Ján Zahurančík (Mail)


 Entwicklerpaket: DevPack 1.2
Der kostenlose "DevPack" von Dimitris Panokostas und Philipp Lonke ist für Amiga-Nutzer gedacht, die unter AmigaOS eigene Software entwickeln wollen. Die neue Version 1.2 bietet folgende Änderungen:
  • ADDED: AmigaRebol V2 by Carl Sassenrath - the cross platform script language (permission granted by email)
  • ADDED: Earok's Blitz Basic Tutorials (finally integrated ;-)) find it in Blitz Basic drawer
  • ADDED: EVO 3.5.1 by Darren Coles (permission granted by email)
  • ADDED: NDK for OS 3.2R4 (link only)
  • ADDED: M68k targets for vbcc with includes for proper work
  • UPDATED: AmiBlitz 3.9.9 by Sven Droege and supporters - the open source and enhanced Blitz Basic
  • UPDATED: REDPILL 0.9.17 by Zener - a Game Creator with AGA support
  • UPDATED: The latest vasm and vlink have been added to FreePascal too
  • FIXED: AmosPro installation repaired, now it should really work out of the box
  • FIXED: The Path commands from MakeItWork didn't work globally. If you open a shell, path was not added. The "Assign C: path: ADD" is now used that works just fine.
(dr)

[Meldung: 10. Apr. 2023, 06:32] [Kommentare: 0]
