12.Apr.2023



 Audio-Abspieler: RNOTunes 1.1 für alle Amiga-Systeme
RNOTunes ist eine GUI-basierte Audioplayer-Anwendung mit Unterstützung für viele verschiedene Audioformate, eingebettete Cover-Bilder und Last.fm-Scrobbling (amiga-news.de berichtete). 'jPV^RNO' hat nun die Version 1.1 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
  • Added button graphics previews in the settings window
  • Button graphics can be swapped without restarting the program
  • Optimised removal/deletion of tunes
  • Added an option to hide/show filename extension(s) when a filename is used as a title in the tune list
  • Improved filename extension hiding for formats that start with an extension
  • Adding new Last.fm users failed if the db directory didn't exist
  • The Last.fm scrobbling setting was left enabled if its initialising was cancelled
  • Added import support for M3U8, EXTM3U, PLS, WPL, and XSPF playlists
  • External playlists can be dragged & dropped into the tune list if they have a common filename extension (the program exports them as .m3u itself)
  • Added support for system notifications via MagicBeacon (MorphOS), Ringhio (OS4), and Ranchero (OS3)
  • The delete requester is more verbose
  • The position slider works better with the mouse wheel
  • Keyboard shortcuts can be localised
  • Initial fixes/work-arounds/safety-checks for Vampire and BPPC issues
  • Added Flat graphics by Highlander
  • Improved documentation
  • Added an Italian catalog
  • Minor tweaking
Das Programm ist im Aminet verfügbar. (dr)

[Meldung: 12. Apr. 2023, 07:36] [Kommentare: 1 - 12. Apr. 2023, 18:33]
