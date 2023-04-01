12.Apr.2023









Audio-Abspieler: RNOTunes 1.1 für alle Amiga-Systeme

RNOTunes ist eine GUI-basierte Audioplayer-Anwendung mit Unterstützung für viele verschiedene Audioformate, eingebettete Cover-Bilder und Last.fm-Scrobbling (amiga-news.de berichtete). 'jPV^RNO' hat nun die Version 1.1 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht: Added button graphics previews in the settings window

Button graphics can be swapped without restarting the program

Optimised removal/deletion of tunes

Added an option to hide/show filename extension(s) when a filename is used as a title in the tune list

Improved filename extension hiding for formats that start with an extension

Adding new Last.fm users failed if the db directory didn't exist

The Last.fm scrobbling setting was left enabled if its initialising was cancelled

Added import support for M3U8, EXTM3U, PLS, WPL, and XSPF playlists

External playlists can be dragged & dropped into the tune list if they have a common filename extension (the program exports them as .m3u itself)

Added support for system notifications via MagicBeacon (MorphOS), Ringhio (OS4), and Ranchero (OS3)

The delete requester is more verbose

The position slider works better with the mouse wheel

Keyboard shortcuts can be localised

Initial fixes/work-arounds/safety-checks for Vampire and BPPC issues

Added Flat graphics by Highlander

Improved documentation

Added an Italian catalog

Minor tweaking Das Programm ist im Aminet verfügbar. (dr)



[Meldung: 12. Apr. 2023, 07:36] [Kommentare: 1 - 12. Apr. 2023, 18:33]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

