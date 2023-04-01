|12.Apr.2023
| Audio-Abspieler: RNOTunes 1.1 für alle Amiga-Systeme
RNOTunes ist eine GUI-basierte Audioplayer-Anwendung mit Unterstützung für viele verschiedene Audioformate, eingebettete Cover-Bilder und Last.fm-Scrobbling (amiga-news.de berichtete). 'jPV^RNO' hat nun die Version 1.1 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
Das Programm ist im Aminet verfügbar. (dr)
- Added button graphics previews in the settings window
- Button graphics can be swapped without restarting the program
- Optimised removal/deletion of tunes
- Added an option to hide/show filename extension(s) when a filename is used as a title in the tune list
- Improved filename extension hiding for formats that start with an extension
- Adding new Last.fm users failed if the db directory didn't exist
- The Last.fm scrobbling setting was left enabled if its initialising was cancelled
- Added import support for M3U8, EXTM3U, PLS, WPL, and XSPF playlists
- External playlists can be dragged & dropped into the tune list if they have a common filename extension (the program exports them as .m3u itself)
- Added support for system notifications via MagicBeacon (MorphOS), Ringhio (OS4), and Ranchero (OS3)
- The delete requester is more verbose
- The position slider works better with the mouse wheel
- Keyboard shortcuts can be localised
- Initial fixes/work-arounds/safety-checks for Vampire and BPPC issues
- Added Flat graphics by Highlander
- Improved documentation
- Added an Italian catalog
- Minor tweaking
