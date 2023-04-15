amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
16.Apr.2023



 AROS-Archives-Uploads bis 15.04.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.04.2023 den AROS-Archiven hinzugefügt:
rnotunes.i386-aros.lha       aud/pla 9Mb   Multi-format audio player
appbuilder.i386-aros.zip     dev/uti 2Mb   Tool to manage & help with H...
freedink.i386-aros.zip       gam/rol 31Mb  An engine for the top-down RPG D...
drawer_gmes_kv4.lha          gra/ico 176kb Drawer Games Icons Kens v4 Style
wcs.i386-aros.zip            gra/ray 6Mb   world construction set program f...
iconecta.lha                 net     2Mb   A little and easy program to tes...
icaros_v2.3_fix.zip          uti/mis 64Mb  Little fix for icaros v2.3
(snx)

[Meldung: 16. Apr. 2023, 08:19] [Kommentare: 0]
