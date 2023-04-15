|16.Apr.2023
| Aminet-Uploads bis 15.04.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 15.04.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Void-Dreams40.zip demo/misc 731K 68k Demopack - Revision 2023
vbrowse.lha dev/c 5K 68k VBCC MSG Browser env. using G...
APPBuilder_AmigaOS3.lha dev/hwood 4.3M 68k manage&compile Hollywood proj...
APPBuilder_AmigaOS4.lha dev/hwood 2.7M OS4 manage & compile Hollywood pr...
APPBuilder_AROS_i386.lha dev/hwood 2.4M x86 manage & compile Hollywood pr...
APPBuilder_MorphOS.lha dev/hwood 2.4M MOS manage & compile Hollywood pr...
APPBuilder_WarpOS.lha dev/hwood 2.5M WOS manage & compile Hollywood pr...
BareMetal.lha docs/misc 185K Examples for Bare-Metal Amiga...
RescueLander.lha game/actio 46K 68k Land on Earthm Moon or Mars t...
Klondike92.lha game/think 36K 68k Klondike92 - solitaire card game
gimemorygame.lha game/wb 260K 68k GI Memory Game
giominostage.lha game/wb 1.1M 68k GI Omino Stage Game
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 4.6M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 4.9M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 5.1M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
RNOTunes.lha mus/play 9.2M MOS Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_68k.lha mus/play 8.8M 68k Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_68k_FPU.lha mus/play 8.7M 68k Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_AROS.lha mus/play 8.7M x86 Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_OS4.lha mus/play 9.7M OS4 Multi-format audio player
RNOTunes_WOS.lha mus/play 9.3M WOS Multi-format audio player
SimpleSamples.lha mus/play 43K 68k Little musical toy for Classi...
MagicWB_800x600x8.zip pix/back 1.1M 10 Backdrops for 800x600 8 Co...
HCIcons.lha pix/icon 573K HCIcons
P96ScreenCx.lha util/cdity 8K 68k P96 Multi-Monitor Mouse Movement
IconLib_46.4.lha util/libs 1.2M 68k free icon.library in optimize...
iGame.lha util/misc 411K 68k Front-end for WHDLoad
