19.Apr.2023



 Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.6.0
E-VO Amiga E Compiler ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen Amiga E Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen. Er fügt viele neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen hinzu, einschließlich Objekt-UNIONs, String-Merging, nicht-wortorientierte Objekte und vieles mehr (amiga-news.de berichtete).

Soeben wurde die Version 3.6.0 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
  • EDBG: add support for ECX/EEC compiled executables
  • fix issue with memfill that could cause odd address exception on 68000
  • add TRY..CATCH..ENDTRY allowing more control over exception handling
  • Add UNTILN, WHILEN ELSEWHILEN, IFN, ELSEIFN, EXITN, CONTN which are inverse of their counterparts eg. UNTILN x is equal to UNTIL Not(x)
  • Add WORD and BYTE types (unsigned 16 bit and signed 8 bit variable types) and Word() Byte() functions as well as PutByte() and PutWord()
  • Allow SIZEOF object and SIZEOF object.member
  • Fix issue where SIZEOF x didnt throw a compile error if x was not defined
  • Added EVO_3_6_0 define
  • Added Compare, Ucompare, Fcompare, StrCompare functions
  • Fixed Int() function to sign extend result
  • Added OPT LEGACYINT to restore old version of Int() command
  • Added command line switch LEGACYINT/S which does the same as the above OPT
  • Allow BYTE and WORD types in modules, increase module version to 13.
  • FindModule: fix error in memory deallocation
  • FindModule: update for BYTE and WORD types (module version 13)
  • ShowModule: update for BYTE and WORD types (module version 13)
(dr)

[Meldung: 19. Apr. 2023, 20:59] [Kommentare: 0]
