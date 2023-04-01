|19.Apr.2023
| Amiga E Compiler: E-VO 3.6.0
E-VO Amiga E Compiler ist ein Derivat des ursprünglichen Amiga E Compilers von Wouter van Oortmerssen. Er fügt viele neue Funktionen, Fehlerkorrekturen und Optimierungen hinzu, einschließlich Objekt-UNIONs, String-Merging, nicht-wortorientierte Objekte und vieles mehr (amiga-news.de berichtete).
Soeben wurde die Version 3.6.0 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht:
(dr)
- EDBG: add support for ECX/EEC compiled executables
- fix issue with memfill that could cause odd address exception on 68000
- add TRY..CATCH..ENDTRY allowing more control over exception handling
- Add UNTILN, WHILEN ELSEWHILEN, IFN, ELSEIFN, EXITN, CONTN which are inverse of their counterparts eg. UNTILN x is equal to UNTIL Not(x)
- Add WORD and BYTE types (unsigned 16 bit and signed 8 bit variable types) and Word() Byte() functions as well as PutByte() and PutWord()
- Allow SIZEOF object and SIZEOF object.member
- Fix issue where SIZEOF x didnt throw a compile error if x was not defined
- Added EVO_3_6_0 define
- Added Compare, Ucompare, Fcompare, StrCompare functions
- Fixed Int() function to sign extend result
- Added OPT LEGACYINT to restore old version of Int() command
- Added command line switch LEGACYINT/S which does the same as the above OPT
- Allow BYTE and WORD types in modules, increase module version to 13.
- FindModule: fix error in memory deallocation
- FindModule: update for BYTE and WORD types (module version 13)
- ShowModule: update for BYTE and WORD types (module version 13)
