Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet. March/April 2023 news.

Old articles from Ami-GrafX 1 to 4 : Tutorial: Imagine 2 - Use of paths, Misc: Realization of a computer room in a college, Tutorial: Scenery Animator 4.0 - Mount St Helens, Tutorial: LightWave 3D - The diving suit, Misc: Realization of a 3D simulation of the LCI TV channel, Tutorial: Imagine 2 - The "Skin" function, Tutorial: Aladdin 4D - Getting started and managing your project, Misc: Realization of a local TV channel (C9 Info-Service), Tutorial: ProControl/MorphPlus - Virtual Rain, File: Kamel Ikhlef and CTV Productions, Tutorial: Art Department Pro - The alpha channel, Tutorial: Panorama - Amazon, etc.

Interview with Kristi-Louise Herd (graphic designer of Fiendish Freddy).

File: The history of Simulmondo (part one).

File: How are displayed images of a PAL Amiga on a monitor ?

File: The sad episode of Cannon Fodder's poppy.

Hardware: TerribleFire 328/330.

Point of view: The development of Rave (part six).

Tutorial: Running two graphics cards in an AmigaOne X5000.

DIY: Installing an Amiga 1200 in an Evo X500 case.

DIY: Icarus 1, building a tower for AROS.

Programming: Articles from the GuruMed.net site.

Special quiz about ACube Systems. (dr)



