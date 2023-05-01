Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

|02.Mai.2023
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
- March/April 2023 news.
- Old articles from Ami-GrafX 1 to 4 : Tutorial: Imagine 2 - Use of paths, Misc: Realization of a computer room in a college, Tutorial: Scenery Animator 4.0 - Mount St Helens, Tutorial: LightWave 3D - The diving suit, Misc: Realization of a 3D simulation of the LCI TV channel, Tutorial: Imagine 2 - The "Skin" function, Tutorial: Aladdin 4D - Getting started and managing your project, Misc: Realization of a local TV channel (C9 Info-Service), Tutorial: ProControl/MorphPlus - Virtual Rain, File: Kamel Ikhlef and CTV Productions, Tutorial: Art Department Pro - The alpha channel, Tutorial: Panorama - Amazon, etc.
- Interview with Kristi-Louise Herd (graphic designer of Fiendish Freddy).
- File: The history of Simulmondo (part one).
- File: How are displayed images of a PAL Amiga on a monitor ?
- File: The sad episode of Cannon Fodder's poppy.
- Hardware: TerribleFire 328/330.
- Point of view: The development of Rave (part six).
- Tutorial: Running two graphics cards in an AmigaOne X5000.
- DIY: Installing an Amiga 1200 in an Evo X500 case.
- DIY: Icarus 1, building a tower for AROS.
- Programming: Articles from the GuruMed.net site.
- Special quiz about ACube Systems.
