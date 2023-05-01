05.Mai.2023









Retro-Gaming: WHDLoad 18.9

Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die nun veröffentlichte Version 18.9 beinhaltet die folgenden Änderungen:

fix: fixed possible race condition when using XPK compressed files and multiple data directories, if a compressed file with the same name was contained in two consecutive data dirs and was the last compressed in the first dir and the first compressed one in the subsequent dir it was preloaded two times and the second one got visible to the installed program, this has been corrected now

fix: the Slave structure flag EmulDivZero now also works on 68010, in previous version it always faulted (missing support for different stack frame format on the 68010)

fix: DIC option SkipTrack was broken in version 1.2, now fixed with version 1.3 (CFou!)

new: new local option ExecuteArgs to supply arguments to the scripts/programs called via the ExecuteCleanup/Startup/... options, using this it becomes possible to control the behavior of the scripts in single install without the need to have many different Execute* scripts

new: if started from Workbench WHDLoad now opens a window CON:////WHDLoad .../AUTO/CLOSE/WAIT for the ExecuteCleanup and ExecuteStartup scripts which opens if there is any output

chg: option Cache/S can also be specified in the global configuration file (Tomaz)

new: the kick13 emulation now also supports the WHDCtrl resident command which can be used to quit WHDLoad, because the boot CLI under 1.3 does not run resident commands a patch has been implemented to add this feature (Hexaae)

fix: now resload_ListFiles is able to list the install root directory also when listing from cached files, this was broken since the introduction of the feature to list cached files in release 18.7, which broke for example Gauntlet3

fix: depending on the already used chip memory WHDLoad has corrupted read/write data (all io related Resload functions), if the file cache feature wasn't used (NoWriteCache or NoFileCache set), this may have corrupted saved data! this bug has been introduced in WHDLoad release 18.4, thanks to DJ Mike for reporting/testing

chg: the options ExecutePostDisk and ExecutePreDisk are now working as intended/documented, previously they were called only once

fix: RawDIC has been updated to version 6.1 which fixes compatibility with imager slaves which used DoubleInc and one track too much in the tracklist (e.g. Beast)

fix: made EmulChk working on 68010 (dr)



[Meldung: 05. Mai. 2023, 21:37]

