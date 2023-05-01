|05.Mai.2023
| Retro-Gaming: WHDLoad 18.9
Mit WHDLoad können Spiele, Szene-Demos und Intros von Cracker-Gruppen, die nur für den Diskettenbetrieb gedacht waren, auf der Festplatte installiert werden. Die nun veröffentlichte Version 18.9 beinhaltet die folgenden Änderungen:
- fix: fixed possible race condition when using XPK compressed files
and multiple data directories, if a compressed file with the
same name was contained in two consecutive data dirs and was
the last compressed in the first dir and the first compressed
one in the subsequent dir it was preloaded two times and the
second one got visible to the installed program, this has been
corrected now
- fix: the Slave structure flag EmulDivZero now also works on 68010,
in previous version it always faulted (missing support for
different stack frame format on the 68010)
- fix: DIC option SkipTrack was broken in version 1.2, now fixed with
version 1.3 (CFou!)
- new: new local option ExecuteArgs to supply arguments to the
scripts/programs called via the ExecuteCleanup/Startup/...
options, using this it becomes possible to control the
behavior of the scripts in single install without the need to
have many different Execute* scripts
- new: if started from Workbench WHDLoad now opens a window
CON:////WHDLoad .../AUTO/CLOSE/WAIT for the ExecuteCleanup and
ExecuteStartup scripts which opens if there is any output
- chg: option Cache/S can also be specified in the global
configuration file (Tomaz)
- new: the kick13 emulation now also supports the WHDCtrl resident
command which can be used to quit WHDLoad, because the boot
CLI under 1.3 does not run resident commands a patch has been
implemented to add this feature (Hexaae)
- fix: now resload_ListFiles is able to list the install root
directory also when listing from cached files, this was broken
since the introduction of the feature to list cached files in
release 18.7, which broke for example Gauntlet3
- fix: depending on the already used chip memory WHDLoad has
corrupted read/write data (all io related Resload functions),
if the file cache feature wasn't used (NoWriteCache or
NoFileCache set), this may have corrupted saved data! this bug
has been introduced in WHDLoad release 18.4, thanks to DJ Mike
for reporting/testing
- chg: the options ExecutePostDisk and ExecutePreDisk are now working
as intended/documented, previously they were called only once
- fix: RawDIC has been updated to version 6.1 which fixes
compatibility with imager slaves which used DoubleInc and one
track too much in the tracklist (e.g. Beast)
- fix: made EmulChk working on 68010
