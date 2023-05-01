13.Mai.2023

Pierre-Alexandre (Mail)







Lionheart Remake: Version 1.30 der Javaumsetzung von Lionheart

Byron 3D Games Studio hat die Version 1.3.0 der Javaumsetzung des Amigaspiels Lionheart für Windows, Linux, macOS und Android veröffentlicht (amiga-news.de berichtete). Die Änderungen:



Added New game menu

New game modes (Story, Training, Speedrun, Battle, Coop)

Local multiplayer (up to 4 players split screen)

Stage progress save and load

Alternative player attack gameplay with more trivial feeling

Start game without launcher with custom configuration

Automatic desktop resolution by default

Portuguese language

Italian language

Language automatically detected

Android left analog stick

Android Menu navigation with dpad and x button

Android UI overlay hidden when controller is connected

Android automatic screen ratio

Android 5 compatible

In game zoom-in zoom-out

Water flickering option

More cheats and access to all stages set

JAR signature Changed Filters performance improved and quality increased Fixed Joystick 2 buttons mode working

Music on MacOS

Swamp Flower explode effect position incorrect

AncientTown executioner wall can be crossed with attack jump

AncientTown corrupted Veteran stage 6

Lava FloaterCube hit force too low

Airship road invalid on zoom

Airship catapult projectile missing respawn

Airship wall can be crossed on top of ground

Dragonfly monsters hit interrupts movement

Dragonfly Dragon fire time invalid

Dragonfly bullet destroyed on collide on bomb explode

Dragonfly Original stage duplicated Bomb location

Dragonfly boss invalid head

Tower Rotating length a little bit too short

Norka first boss body collision missing on attack

Norka second boss wrong collision and bullet hit

Stages and Boss not reloaded on respawn

Weird gameplay on player Hurt transition

RotatingPlatformControlled invalid behavior

Monsters falling on killed must be always updated

Bullet destroy on ground hit box not large enough

Movement clamped to zero when changing direction on jump

Android liana cut crash

Sfx audio bad rendering and latency on Linux

Antivirus detections on "Lionheart Remake.exe"

Memory leak on State changes

Auf der Homepage des Spiels ist ebenso ein neues Teaser-Video verfügbar. (dr)



[Meldung: 13. Mai. 2023, 05:56] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

