|28.Mai.2023
| CDXL-Converter: AGAConv 1.0.1
Markus Schordans AGAConv ist ein CDXL-Videokonverter. Es kombiniert einige existierende Tools, um Videos (MP4, etc.) in das CDXL-Format zu konvertieren, das mit AGABlaster oder anderen CDXL-Playern auf einem AGA-Amiga abgespielt werden kann. Die Änderungen der vor zwei Wochen veröffentlichten Version 1.0 und der heute nachgeschobenen Version 1.0.1:
(dr)
- Fixed invocation of ham_convert for Microsoft Ubuntu App (terminal)
- Increased width and height range and maximum plane size.
- Enabled option 'unspecified' for screen mode.
- Added support for configuration files (default and user configs).
- Eliminated the agaconv script and integrated its functionality into agaconv.
- Added 'auto' modes to several options, simplifying its use.
- Added manual (man page on Linux). Also available on-line as AGAConv Manual
- Created AGAConv PPA package, making it available with an Ubuntu PPA installer
