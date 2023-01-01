amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
28.Mai.2023



 CDXL-Converter: AGAConv 1.0.1
Markus Schordans AGAConv ist ein CDXL-Videokonverter. Es kombiniert einige existierende Tools, um Videos (MP4, etc.) in das CDXL-Format zu konvertieren, das mit AGABlaster oder anderen CDXL-Playern auf einem AGA-Amiga abgespielt werden kann. Die Änderungen der vor zwei Wochen veröffentlichten Version 1.0 und der heute nachgeschobenen Version 1.0.1:
  • Fixed invocation of ham_convert for Microsoft Ubuntu App (terminal)
  • Increased width and height range and maximum plane size.
  • Enabled option 'unspecified' for screen mode.
  • Added support for configuration files (default and user configs).
  • Eliminated the agaconv script and integrated its functionality into agaconv.
  • Added 'auto' modes to several options, simplifying its use.
  • Added manual (man page on Linux). Also available on-line as AGAConv Manual
  • Created AGAConv PPA package, making it available with an Ubuntu PPA installer
(dr)

[Meldung: 28. Mai. 2023, 21:34] [Kommentare: 0]
