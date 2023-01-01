28.Mai.2023









CDXL-Converter: AGAConv 1.0.1

Markus Schordans AGAConv ist ein CDXL-Videokonverter. Es kombiniert einige existierende Tools, um Videos (MP4, etc.) in das CDXL-Format zu konvertieren, das mit AGABlaster oder anderen CDXL-Playern auf einem AGA-Amiga abgespielt werden kann. Die Änderungen der vor zwei Wochen veröffentlichten Version 1.0 und der heute nachgeschobenen Version 1.0.1: Fixed invocation of ham_convert for Microsoft Ubuntu App (terminal)

Increased width and height range and maximum plane size.

Enabled option 'unspecified' for screen mode.

Added support for configuration files (default and user configs).

Eliminated the agaconv script and integrated its functionality into agaconv.

Added 'auto' modes to several options, simplifying its use.

Added manual (man page on Linux). Also available on-line as AGAConv Manual

Created AGAConv PPA package, making it available with an Ubuntu PPA installer (dr)



