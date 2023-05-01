amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
29.Mai.2023



 Browser-Erweiterung: AGuide Viewer 0.2
AGuide Viewer ist ein Open-Source-Reader für AmigaGuide-Dokumente, der als Browser-Erweiterung implementiert ist. Sie funktioniert mit Firefox und Chromium auf allen Plattformen (amiga-news.de berichtete). Version 0.2 beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
  • The extension is less aggressive when intercepting URLs that include the string .guide. The detection methods are now configurable and can be turned off if they cause problems. Please report an issue if the default configuration causes a problem. All auto detection can be turned off and the extension manually triggered if desired.
  • Links that require more than a simple click to open now have tooltips explaining what to do.
(dr)

[Meldung: 29. Mai. 2023, 13:43] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.