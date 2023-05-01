|29.Mai.2023
| Browser-Erweiterung: AGuide Viewer 0.2
AGuide Viewer ist ein Open-Source-Reader für AmigaGuide-Dokumente, der als Browser-Erweiterung implementiert ist. Sie funktioniert mit Firefox und Chromium auf allen Plattformen (amiga-news.de berichtete). Version 0.2 beinhaltet folgende Änderungen:
(dr)
- The extension is less aggressive when intercepting URLs that
include the string .guide. The detection methods are now
configurable and can be turned off if they cause problems. Please
report an issue if the default configuration causes a problem. All
auto detection can be turned off and the extension manually
triggered if desired.
- Links that require more than a simple click to open now have
tooltips explaining what to do.
