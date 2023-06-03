amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
04.Jun.2023



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 03.06.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.06.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
seq.lha                  aud/mis 419kb 4.0 MIDI sequencer
amissl-sdk.lha           dev/mis 2Mb   4.0 SDK for AmiSSL
supermario64_gl4es.lha   gam/pla 8Mb   4.0 Super Mario 64 GL4ES
supermario64_mgl.lha     gam/pla 7Mb   4.0 Super Mario 64 MiniGL
amissl.lha               lib/mis 3Mb   4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
lharchiver.lha           uti/arc 5Mb   4.0 Create LhA archives intuitively
(snx)

[Meldung: 04. Jun. 2023, 08:28] [Kommentare: 0]
