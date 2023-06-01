10.Jun.2023









Analogue Pocket: Amiga-Core V0.1.1

Die Handheld-Spielkonsole Analogue Pocket (Wikipedia) ist FPGA-basiert und unterstützt als solche Module von Nintendo, Sega, der PC Engine oder des Atari Lynx. Vom Amiga-Core wurde nun die Version 0.1.1 veröffentlicht. Änderungen: Created a Settings file for the Pocket so new installs over old configurations will get replaced

Updated readme

Hard Drive support for the Pocket

Proper 640x400/200 video outputs work!

Write to floppy images

More memory for the fast memory locations and tested working correctly.

Larger memory footprint for the MPU to hold all this awesomeness!!! 128KBYTE OF POWER!

A OSD Keyboard on the pocket when you are playing on pocket mode.

Null modem support using a Gameboy serial cable between two pockets! This could also open up Midi support.

Also a emulated mouse on a analogue joystick in docked mode (This is the left thumb stick and the left and right triggers for the mouse clicks) (dr)



[Meldung: 10. Jun. 2023, 15:06] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

