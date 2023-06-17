|ENGLISH VERSION
|18.Jun.2023
| Aminet-Uploads bis 17.06.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 17.06.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
links-mos.lha comm/www 7.2M MOS Links text-only WWW browser w... evo.lha dev/e 652K 68k E-VO: Amiga E Evolution smb2fs.i386-aros.lha disk/misc 82K x86 SMB2 file system client smb2fs.m68k-amigaos.lha disk/misc 149K 68k SMB2 file system client MCE.lha game/edit 3.6M 68k Multi-game Character Editor MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 3.9M MOS Multi-game Character Editor MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 4.2M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor TunnelsAndTrolls.lha game/role 18M 68k Implementation of Tunnels & T... 2D_ATcad_RTG.lha gfx/misc 740K 68k 2D-CAD-Programm WhatIFF2.10.lha mags/misc 1.4M What IFF? #2.10-June-2023 AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.8M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands opus-tools-0.2_a68k.lha mus/edit 389K 68k Opus Audio Tools NAFCYI1991S1-B13.zip text/bfont 2.5M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B14.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B15.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B16.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B17.zip text/bfont 2.6M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B18.zip text/bfont 2.1M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B19.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B20.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B21.zip text/bfont 2.4M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B22.zip text/bfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-B23.zip text/bfont 2.3M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-13.zip text/pfont 1.7M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-14.zip text/pfont 1.6M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-15.zip text/pfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-16.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-17.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-18.zip text/pfont 1.6M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-19.zip text/pfont 1.9M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-20.zip text/pfont 1.8M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-21.zip text/pfont 2.0M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-22.zip text/pfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) NAFCYI1991S1-23.zip text/pfont 2.2M NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts) avalanche.lha util/arc 110K AOS ReAction unarchive GUI for xf... IdentifyDev.lha util/libs 67K 68k Identify hardware and more IdentifyUsr.lha util/libs 100K 68k Identify hardware and more VATestprogram.zip util/misc 11M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram GoShell.lha util/shell 25K 68k tool for open Shell in full s... GoShell_pl.lha util/shell 3K polish catalog for GoShell RNOWidgets.lha util/wb 4.9M MOS Desktop widgets application RNOWidgets_OS4.lha util/wb 4.5M OS4 Desktop widgets application(snx)
[Meldung: 18. Jun. 2023, 08:41] [Kommentare: 0]
