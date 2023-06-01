27.Jun.2023

Christian 'xeno74' Zigotzky (E-Mail)







Linux: Kernel 6.4 für AmigaOne X1000/X5000

Parallel zur Veröffentlichung des Linux-Kernels 6.4 hat Christian 'xeno74' Zigotzky diesen nach zahlreichen Tests für den AmigaOne X1000 und X5000 final kompiliert (Screenshot). Änderungen die AmigaOnes betreffend: X1000, X5000, and QEMU e5500: Multi-Gen LRU support (CONFIG_LRU_GEN=y and CONFIG_LRU_GEN_ENABLED=y)

PASEMI updates in the PowerPC updates

PASEMI ethernet and DPAA updates in the networking updates

There are some issues with the BTTV driver for TV cards so we added the new BTTV driver originally planned for the kernel 6.5 to our kernel 6.4.

X1000: Fix ISA mapping when "ranges" property is not present, for PASemi Nemo boards Download: linux-image-6.4-X1000_X5000.tar.gz (59 MB) (dr)



