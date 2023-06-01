|27.Jun.2023
Christian 'xeno74' Zigotzky (E-Mail)
| Linux: Kernel 6.4 für AmigaOne X1000/X5000
Parallel zur Veröffentlichung des Linux-Kernels 6.4 hat Christian 'xeno74' Zigotzky diesen nach zahlreichen Tests für den AmigaOne X1000 und X5000 final kompiliert (Screenshot). Änderungen die AmigaOnes betreffend:
Download: linux-image-6.4-X1000_X5000.tar.gz (59 MB) (dr)
- X1000, X5000, and QEMU e5500: Multi-Gen LRU support (CONFIG_LRU_GEN=y and CONFIG_LRU_GEN_ENABLED=y)
- PASEMI updates in the PowerPC updates
- PASEMI ethernet and DPAA updates in the networking updates
- There are some issues with the BTTV driver for TV cards so we added the new BTTV driver originally planned for the kernel 6.5 to our kernel 6.4.
- X1000: Fix ISA mapping when "ranges" property is not present, for PASemi Nemo boards
[Meldung: 27. Jun. 2023, 21:07] [Kommentare: 0]
