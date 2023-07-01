|02.Jul.2023
| Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
- May/June 2023 news
- Old artiles from Ami-GrafX 5 to 7:
- Comparison: Virtual landscape software
- Tutorial: Imagine - The modelling possibilities of the shape editor
- Tutorial: ClariSSA - Interfacing ClariSSA with other software
- Miscellaneous: Simulation of an ambulatory surgery clinic
- Tutorial: Volumm 4D - Trees and cut-out volumes
- Tutorial: Real 3D - Robotics
- File: Presentation of ASC Presta
- Interview with Yannick Buchy (Meta-MorphOS.fr, Amiga-Classic.org)
- Interview with Ravi Abbott (The Retro Hour, Amiga Addic)
- Review of MorphOS 3.18
- Review of Karateka
- File: Presentation and history of the Emerald Mine series
- File: The Copper
- File: The history of Simulmondo (second part)
- Tutorial: Making backup copies on MorphOS
- DIY: Icarus 1 - AROS One and Icaros Desktop
- DIY: Installing and configuring Wi-Fi on CD32
- Programming: Articles from GuruMed.net website
- Special quiz about Shadow Of The Beast
