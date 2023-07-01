amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

02.Jul.2023
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • May/June 2023 news
  • Old artiles from Ami-GrafX 5 to 7:
    • Comparison: Virtual landscape software
    • Tutorial: Imagine - The modelling possibilities of the shape editor
    • Tutorial: ClariSSA - Interfacing ClariSSA with other software
    • Miscellaneous: Simulation of an ambulatory surgery clinic
    • Tutorial: Volumm 4D - Trees and cut-out volumes
    • Tutorial: Real 3D - Robotics
    • File: Presentation of ASC Presta
  • Interview with Yannick Buchy (Meta-MorphOS.fr, Amiga-Classic.org)
  • Interview with Ravi Abbott (The Retro Hour, Amiga Addic)
  • Review of MorphOS 3.18
  • Review of Karateka
  • File: Presentation and history of the Emerald Mine series
  • File: The Copper
  • File: The history of Simulmondo (second part)
  • Tutorial: Making backup copies on MorphOS
  • DIY: Icarus 1 - AROS One and Icaros Desktop
  • DIY: Installing and configuring Wi-Fi on CD32
  • Programming: Articles from GuruMed.net website
  • Special quiz about Shadow Of The Beast
(snx)

[Meldung: 02. Jul. 2023, 08:16] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.