| Aminet-Uploads bis 01.07.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 01.07.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
encore_morphiller.lha demo/misc 11M MOS Morphiller by Encore - demo f...
ssh2fs.i386-aros.lha disk/misc 94K x86 SSHv2 file system client
ssh2fs.m68k-amigaos.lha disk/misc 176K 68k SSHv2 file system client
worldcup.lha docs/misc 655K Statistics of World Cups 1930...
IndivisionAGAVampireP... driver/mon 1K 68k Patch for Indivision AGA sw f...
TONY.adf game/demo 880K 68k TONY playable demo
NightShift.lha game/role 16M 68k NIGHT/SHIFT: A Cypherpunk Adv...
imp3.lha mus/play 45K ALL Do stuff on Amiga!
IdentifyLib_FR.lha util/libs 21K French catalog and docs for i...
z_lib.i386-aros.lha util/libs 54K x86 Zlib core as a shared library
z_lib.m68k-amigaos.lha util/libs 91K 68k Zlib core as a shared library
AmigaGPT.lha util/misc 206K 68k App for chatting to ChatGPT
VATestprogram.zip util/misc 12M 68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
gidatario.lha util/time 229K 68k GI Datario
