02.Sep.2023
David Brunet (ANF)


 Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
  • News from July/August 2023
  • Old articles from Génération 4 1 to 3:
    • Story on software and graphics peripherals on the Amiga (1985-1987)
    • Review of Space Quest 2
    • News: What game publishers have in store for us
    • Reviews of Western Games, Astérix And The Magic Carpet, Terrorpods, Tracker, Impact!
    • Comparison: Console or computer? etc
  • Interview with Jean-Philippe Derrien (computer graphics designer and former editor of Ami-GraphX)
  • Interview with Phillip Nixon (graphist of Oscar)
  • Review of Green Beret
  • Hardware: RGB2HDMI for A500
  • The best of Byte from August to October 1985
  • Story: Andy Warhol and the Amiga
  • Story: Behind the scenes of the development of Fire & Ice
  • Story: The history of Genias
  • Story: AAA - Advanced Amiga Architecture (update)
  • Tutorial: Installation of AmigaOS 4.1 on QEMU 8.1
  • Tutorial: Quick start guide for new A1222 users
  • Tutorial: Using MIDI on MorphOS
  • Special quiz for Amiga super beginners
(cg)

