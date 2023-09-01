Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet. News from July/August 2023

Old articles from Génération 4 1 to 3: Story on software and graphics peripherals on the Amiga (1985-1987) Review of Space Quest 2 News: What game publishers have in store for us Reviews of Western Games, Astérix And The Magic Carpet, Terrorpods, Tracker, Impact! Comparison: Console or computer? etc

Interview with Jean-Philippe Derrien (computer graphics designer and former editor of Ami-GraphX)

Interview with Phillip Nixon (graphist of Oscar)

Review of Green Beret

Hardware: RGB2HDMI for A500

The best of Byte from August to October 1985

Story: Andy Warhol and the Amiga

Story: Behind the scenes of the development of Fire & Ice

Story: The history of Genias

Story: AAA - Advanced Amiga Architecture (update)

Tutorial: Installation of AmigaOS 4.1 on QEMU 8.1

Tutorial: Quick start guide for new A1222 users

Tutorial: Using MIDI on MorphOS

Special quiz for Amiga super beginners (cg)



[Meldung: 02. Sep. 2023, 13:43] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

