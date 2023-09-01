Neue Artikel auf der Obligement-Webseite

|02.Sep.2023
In den letzten zwei Monaten wurde die Webseite des französischen AmigaOS- und MorphOS-Magazins Obligement um die untenstehenden Beiträge erweitert. Übersetzungen in andere Sprachen sind stets willkommen, Interessenten wenden sich bitte an David 'Daff' Brunet.
- News from July/August 2023
- Old articles from Génération 4 1 to 3:
- Story on software and graphics peripherals on the Amiga (1985-1987)
- Review of Space Quest 2
- News: What game publishers have in store for us
- Reviews of Western Games, Astérix And The Magic Carpet, Terrorpods, Tracker, Impact!
- Comparison: Console or computer? etc
- Interview with Jean-Philippe Derrien (computer graphics designer and former editor of Ami-GraphX)
- Interview with Phillip Nixon (graphist of Oscar)
- Review of Green Beret
- Hardware: RGB2HDMI for A500
- The best of Byte from August to October 1985
- Story: Andy Warhol and the Amiga
- Story: Behind the scenes of the development of Fire & Ice
- Story: The history of Genias
- Story: AAA - Advanced Amiga Architecture (update)
- Tutorial: Installation of AmigaOS 4.1 on QEMU 8.1
- Tutorial: Quick start guide for new A1222 users
- Tutorial: Using MIDI on MorphOS
- Special quiz for Amiga super beginners
