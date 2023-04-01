amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
18.Sep.2023



 Plattformer: Updates für alle vier Teile der Boxx-Reihe
Der Entwickler 'Lemming880' hat sowohl Updates für die drei Teile seiner Boxx-Remake-Reihe, als auch für den vierten Teil veröffentlicht. Alle vier Teile verwenden nun die gleiche Scorpion-Engine-Version. Die Änderungen in der Übersicht:

Version 1.01 des Boxx-1-Remakes:
  • Menu: replaced quit with options.
  • Menu options and jukeboxx: replaced coin with arrow.
  • Menu: removed boxx splash screen.
  • Music: swapped songs of levels 3 and 4.
  • Sound: changed break block sound effect to original.
  • In-game: turrets shoot a bit faster.
  • In-game: added boss health bar.
  • In-game: moving bricks explode instead of dropping a coin.
  • In-game: removed alarm lights in boss arena.
  • Removed unnecessary files.
Version 1.00 des Boxx-2-Remakes:
  • In-game: turrets shoot faster.
  • In-game: moving bricks explode instead of dropping a coin.
  • In-game: closed a tile gap in level 2.
  • Removed unnecessary files.
Version 1.00 des Boxx-3-Remakes:
  • In-game: turrets shoot faster.
  • In-game: moving bricks explode instead of dropping a coin.
  • In-game: bounce blocks only in hard mode.
  • In-game: closed a gap in level 2.
  • In-game: flying boss pod doesn't make a shooting sound anymore after the main boss died.
  • In-game: flying boss pod now drops a bomb on hard mode instead of exploding.
  • Removed unnecessary files.
Version 1.04 von Boxx-4:
  • In-game: reintroduced faster shooting turrets in the flying levels.
  • In-game: level 2: water collision a little bit lower at the fish jump before the boss.
  • In-game: level 5: fixed end boss arena for a situation where the boss could temporary get stuck.
  • Menu Options: removed Performance Mode and added Default Settings option.
  • Menu Info: rearranged text at the bottom.
  • Menu Credits: changed text 'box art' with 'print design'.
(dr)

[Meldung: 18. Sep. 2023, 20:18] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.