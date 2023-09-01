|22.Sep.2023
| ReAction-GUI für XAD: Avalanche 2.4 für AmigaOS 3 und 4
Chris Youngs Avalanche ist eine ReAction erstellte grafische Benutzeroberfläche für das Entpackersystem XAD, die ebenso die xfdmaster.library unterstützt und mittels der xvs.library nach Viren suchen kann. Seit der Version 2.1 ist auch das einfache Bearbeiten von LhA/Zip-Archiven möglich (Zip benötigt zip.library - nur unter AmigaOS 4). Der Entwickler hat sein Tool explizit für AmigaOS 3.2.1 geschrieben, hat es aber auch unter AmigaOS 4 getestet. Änderungen der aktuellen Version 2.4:
Download: avalanche.lha (115 KB)
(dr)
- Support Deark (needs enabling by tooltype)
- This is a "beta" feature, it may be unstable and due to a bug in Deark, it is not possible to extract to the root of any device.
- Add option to select modules (MODULES tooltype)
- Fixx password caching
- Also use T: as temp by default from CLI
