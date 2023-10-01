|01.Okt.2023
Frank Wille (ANF)
| Entwicklerwerkzeug: vasm 1.9e
Frank Wille hat ein Update für den modularen Assembler vasm veröffentlicht.
Changes:
- Exit before reading the source (from stdin) when there were errors already.
- Make sure the relocated blocks within all sections are closed after parsing. Otherwise the first pass may find the section in a wrong state.
- Output modules may define the default section, when no SECTION or ORG directive was given. "bin", "ihex" and "srec" now default to "ORG 0".
- New output module "woz", which outputs sections as "wozmon" monitor commands, suitable for ASCII transfer via a serial connection. Contributed by anomie-p.
- m68k: Improved -opt-movem (OPT om+) optimizations, for MOVEM with two registers.
- m68k: Fixed Apollo ADD/SUB->ADDQ/SUBQ optimization with AMMX registers.
- m68k: Enabled Apollo FPU instructions using 64-bit data registers: Fxxx.D Dn,ea, FMOVE.D Fn,Dm, etc.
- m68k: Added missing PC-relative destination addressing modes for Apollo shift instructions and FMOVE, FMOVEM.
- m68k: Apollo bchg/bclr/bset/btst Dn,An must not be allowed (conflicts with MOVEP).
- m68k: New Apollo instructions FDBcc.L, DBcc En,lab; EXTUB.L and EXTUW.L.
- 6809: Fixed typo in the opcode for the 6309 LDMD instruction.
- mot-syntax: Allow multiple consecutive relocated blocks within a section.
- mot-syntax: New directives LOCAL and RSEVEN for compatibility.
- mot-syntax: Allow any type of expression for RSSET, SETSO, SETFO.
- madmac-syntax: Allow multiple consecutive relocated blocks within a section.
- oldstyle-syntax: The label defining the size of a STRUCT block may have been moved into the previous section, or caused a segfault at ENDSTRUCT, since V1.9b.
- tos-output: Also write absolute symbols (equates) into executables.
- tos-output: New option -szbx to enable unlimited symbol names using the SozobonX extension.
- bin-output: New option -start to define the start address for the default org-section.
