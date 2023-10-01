|15.Okt.2023
| AmigaRemix: Weitere Lieder hinzugefügt
AmigaRemix stellt neue Abmischungen bekannter Soundtracks von Amiga-Spielen als MP3-Dateien zum Herunterladen bereit. Seit unserer letzten Meldung kamen folgende Titel hinzu:
- Beetlemusic [Bouncy edit]
- Beetlemusic [Encore500]
- Body Blows [Encore500]
- Rage is Relentless [Encore500]
- RSI Hard [Encore500]
- Battle Squadron - HiScore [Encore500]
- Endtheme [Encore500]
- Forests [Encore500]
- Turrican 2 - Title [Encore500]
- Never-ending Amiga love [Encore500]
- Occ-San-Geen [Encore500]
- Cannon Fodder (Feat Sunesis) [Encore500]
- Nearly There [Encore500]
- Atmosphere (Double Dragon II) [Encore500]
- Paranoimia Crack Intro [Encore500]
- Complications [Encore500]
- Rallye Master [Encore500]
- Leander - Title [Encore500]
- Amberstar - Title [Encore500]
- Test Drive II - The Duel [Encore500]
- Stardust Memories [Encore500]
- Oro Incenso [Encore500]
