AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.2 (x86)

Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" ist jetzt in der Version 2.2 für x86-Rechner verfügbar. Heruntergeladen werden kann sie als DVD-ISO-Datei oder als USB-Flash-Image unter dem Titellink, wo sich auch Videoaufnahmen finden.



Neben Aktualisierungen der enthaltenen Programme und Spiele sowie Fehlerbereinigungen wurden auch neue Funktionen ergänzt. Die Änderungen im einzelnen: Update Core ABIv0:

InstallAROS (Fix DualBoot)



Update AROS One OS System:

On USB Image live created link to InstallAROS on Wanderer



Create Script and related Icon for SMB2-Dismount



Fix AmiStart menu



Add AmiStart Prefs Script/Icon "No Backdrop"



View Font "TTF" and "bitmap fonts" on Wanderer and Dopus4 with a simple double-click



New Themes OS4 by Miker



New and fix Themes AROS One



Fix Theme (Animazione Gadget)



Improved and enlarged Wanderer top bar



DigiClock 'in transparent mode' is now placed on the top bar of Wanderer



Add Source MUIClass on Free Pascal IDE



Created Descriptor Datatypes PAS (Source Free Pascal)



Created Icon Def_PAS (Source Free Pascal)



ZuneARC, new AROS One icon-style buttons



Fix def_ADF.info



Fix Pointer Prefs (deadwood)



OWB: Set as search engine DuckDuckGo (faster)



LilCalendar can now also be found in Utilities



DiskImageGUI moved to Utilities



Complete installation packages of 4 types of Disk icons and 4 types of Drawer icons, plus 2 types of Apps icons, all icons were created by me for AROS One. The icons are only available for private use, not allowed to be used on other operating systems



Update AROS One Apps:

Loan



ssh2fs 53.1



SilkRAW 2.0



AmiDream 0.2



Zip.hwp 2.0 (PlugIn Hollywood)



DigiClock 1.2 (update)



Image2PDF 2.3



AmiTranslate 0.3



LilCalendar 2.7



V.A.M.P. 3.10



ArosVNC Single Threaded and MultiThreaded Fix



WebpTools 1.3.2



RNOSlides 1.0



HollywoodSP Spanish Catalog for Hollywood 10



Update AROS One Games:

Open Jazz Jackrabbit Xmas Full



Siete Y Media 1.10 (Update)



Blackjuan Poker Card 1.10 (Update)



BlackIvan 1.0



Golf GolfSolitaire 1.0



Free Abuse 0.71



Pingus 0.7.6 (snx)



