| AROS-Distribution: AROS One 2.2 (x86)
Die auf der AROS-Binärschnittstelle ABI v0 basierende Distribution "AROS One" ist jetzt in der Version 2.2 für x86-Rechner verfügbar. Heruntergeladen werden kann sie als DVD-ISO-Datei oder als USB-Flash-Image unter dem Titellink, wo sich auch Videoaufnahmen finden.
Neben Aktualisierungen der enthaltenen Programme und Spiele sowie Fehlerbereinigungen wurden auch neue Funktionen ergänzt. Die Änderungen im einzelnen:
- Update Core ABIv0:
- InstallAROS (Fix DualBoot)
- Update AROS One OS System:
- On USB Image live created link to InstallAROS on Wanderer
- Create Script and related Icon for SMB2-Dismount
- Fix AmiStart menu
- Add AmiStart Prefs Script/Icon "No Backdrop"
- View Font "TTF" and "bitmap fonts" on Wanderer and Dopus4 with a simple double-click
- New Themes OS4 by Miker
- New and fix Themes AROS One
- Fix Theme (Animazione Gadget)
- Improved and enlarged Wanderer top bar
- DigiClock 'in transparent mode' is now placed on the top bar of Wanderer
- Add Source MUIClass on Free Pascal IDE
- Created Descriptor Datatypes PAS (Source Free Pascal)
- Created Icon Def_PAS (Source Free Pascal)
- ZuneARC, new AROS One icon-style buttons
- Fix def_ADF.info
- Fix Pointer Prefs (deadwood)
- OWB: Set as search engine DuckDuckGo (faster)
- LilCalendar can now also be found in Utilities
- DiskImageGUI moved to Utilities
- Complete installation packages of 4 types of Disk icons and 4 types of Drawer icons, plus 2 types of Apps icons, all icons were created by me for AROS One. The icons are only available for private use, not allowed to be used on other operating systems
- Update AROS One Apps:
- Loan
- ssh2fs 53.1
- SilkRAW 2.0
- AmiDream 0.2
- Zip.hwp 2.0 (PlugIn Hollywood)
- DigiClock 1.2 (update)
- Image2PDF 2.3
- AmiTranslate 0.3
- LilCalendar 2.7
- V.A.M.P. 3.10
- ArosVNC Single Threaded and MultiThreaded Fix
- WebpTools 1.3.2
- RNOSlides 1.0
- HollywoodSP Spanish Catalog for Hollywood 10
- Update AROS One Games:
- Open Jazz Jackrabbit Xmas Full
- Siete Y Media 1.10 (Update)
- Blackjuan Poker Card 1.10 (Update)
- BlackIvan 1.0
- Golf GolfSolitaire 1.0
- Free Abuse 0.71
- Pingus 0.7.6
