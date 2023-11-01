amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
08.Nov.2023



 Desktop-Widget: RNOWidgets 1.6 für MorphOS und AmigaOS 4
RNOWidgets vereint mehrere Dienstprogramme (Widgets) in einer einzigen Anwendung und liegt für MorphOS AmigaOS 4 vor. RNOWidgets enthält Widgets für Kalender (ISO), Analoguhr, Digitaluhr, Notizen, Bilder (lokal und im Netz), RSS-Feeds, Sticker und Wetter. Änderungen der Version 1.6:
  • Added a fullscreen 5-day forecast display for the Weather widget
  • Added a 12-hour option to the Digital Clock widget
  • Added support for Atom feeds and renamed the RSS widget as the Feeds widget
  • Added fullscreen mode for the Feeds widget
  • Added placeholders for date/env content in the Pictures widget's paths/URLs
  • Fixed a Pictures widget fullscreen crash issue that was introduced in v1.5
  • Fixed a memory leak in the Pictures widget
  • Rewrote the weather API code
  • Other small changes
Ein YouTube-Video zeigt das Widget in Aktion. Das Tool ist im Aminet verfügbar. (dr)

[Meldung: 08. Nov. 2023, 11:25] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2022 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.