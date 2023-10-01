amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

08.Nov.2023



 Amiga Tool Jam: DrawerGenie V0.4
Für den Amiga Tool Jam hat Rob 'daedalus2097' Cranley das Commodity "DrawerGenie" für AmigaOS 3.5 oder höher geschrieben (amiga-news.de berichtete) und es jetzt nochmals aktualisiert. Mit DrawerGenie kann man unter anderem den Schubladenfenstern der Workbench einfache Symbolleisten hinzufügen. Änderungen der Version 0.4:
  • Added Sort by Type option
  • Added support for popup items to be used in main toolbar
  • Changed OS version check from exec to workbench to suit some hybrid 3.1 / 3.9 installations
  • Fixed occasional misalignment of gadgets in drop-downs
  • Adjusted layout in preference and toolbar editing windows
  • Added *experimental* option to adjust windows to accommodate toolbar
  • Added HELP: to documentation search path
  • Added workaround for icon-only files preventing file operations (fallback method using ARexx added)
Direkter Download: DrawerGenie.lha (163 KB) (dr)

.
.