|08.Nov.2023
| Amiga Tool Jam: DrawerGenie V0.4
Für den Amiga Tool Jam hat Rob 'daedalus2097' Cranley das Commodity "DrawerGenie" für AmigaOS 3.5 oder höher geschrieben (amiga-news.de berichtete) und es jetzt nochmals aktualisiert. Mit DrawerGenie kann man unter anderem den Schubladenfenstern der Workbench einfache Symbolleisten hinzufügen. Änderungen der Version 0.4:
Direkter Download: DrawerGenie.lha (163 KB) (dr)
- Added Sort by Type option
- Added support for popup items to be used in main toolbar
- Changed OS version check from exec to workbench to suit some hybrid 3.1 / 3.9 installations
- Fixed occasional misalignment of gadgets in drop-downs
- Adjusted layout in preference and toolbar editing windows
- Added *experimental* option to adjust windows to accommodate toolbar
- Added HELP: to documentation search path
- Added workaround for icon-only files preventing file operations (fallback method using ARexx added)
[Meldung: 08. Nov. 2023, 11:45]
