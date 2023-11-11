|12.Nov.2023
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.11.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.11.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
nallepuh.lha aud/mis 461kb 4.1 Nalle Puh (Paula,CIAA,CIAB emula...
iconecta.lha net/mis 3Mb 4.0 A little and easy program to tes...
comparedirs.lha uti/fil 365kb 4.1 Compare two dirs for different f...
reportplus.lha uti/mis 828kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
rnowidgets.lha uti/wor 5Mb 4.1 Desktop widgets application
(snx)
[Meldung: 12. Nov. 2023, 08:09] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]