12.Nov.2023



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 11.11.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 11.11.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
nallepuh.lha             aud/mis 461kb 4.1 Nalle Puh (Paula,CIAA,CIAB emula...
iconecta.lha             net/mis 3Mb   4.0 A little and easy program to tes...
comparedirs.lha          uti/fil 365kb 4.1 Compare two dirs for different f...
reportplus.lha           uti/mis 828kb 4.0 Multipurpose utility
rnowidgets.lha           uti/wor 5Mb   4.1 Desktop widgets application
(snx)

[Meldung: 12. Nov. 2023, 08:09] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.