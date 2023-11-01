amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
12.Nov.2023



 Entwicklerwerkzeug: vasm 1.9f
Frank Wille hat ein Update für den modularen Assembler vasm veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen der Version 1.9f:
  • Fix relative section offset directives, which must be unsigned to work correctly over the whole target's address space.
  • Fixed a few issues with named macro arguments.
  • Do not warn about missing references to Common or Weak symbols.
  • Binary output modules allow addresses outside of the backend's address space.
  • m68k: MOVEM (An),An/Am must not be optimized into two MOVE instructions. This was a new bug in V1.9e.
  • std-syntax: Fixed binary constant 0b...., which was erroneously mistaken for a one-digit temporary label destination since V1.9a.
(dr)

[Meldung: 12. Nov. 2023, 21:51] [Kommentare: 0]
