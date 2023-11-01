12.Nov.2023









Entwicklerwerkzeug: vasm 1.9f

Frank Wille hat ein Update für den modularen Assembler vasm veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen der Version 1.9f: Fix relative section offset directives, which must be unsigned to work correctly over the whole target's address space.

Fixed a few issues with named macro arguments.

Do not warn about missing references to Common or Weak symbols.

Binary output modules allow addresses outside of the backend's address space.

m68k: MOVEM (An),An/Am must not be optimized into two MOVE instructions. This was a new bug in V1.9e.

std-syntax: Fixed binary constant 0b...., which was erroneously mistaken for a one-digit temporary label destination since V1.9a. (dr)



[Meldung: 12. Nov. 2023, 21:51] [Kommentare: 0]

[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]

