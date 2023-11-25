amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
26.Nov.2023



 Aminet-Uploads bis 25.11.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 25.11.2023 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
wla_dx_v10.6.lha         dev/cross  8.8M  68k WLA DX - Cross Macro Assemble...
HollywoodSP.lha          dev/hwood  873K      Hollywood 10.0 spanish catalo...
HWP_Plananarama.lha      dev/hwood  461K  68k Run Hollywood scripts on plan...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   4.8M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
character-sets.lha       docs/hyper 13K       IANA Charset MIB (Amiga catal...
drally.lha               game/race  387K  68k Death Rally Amiga Port
BackdPattGener.lha       gfx/edit   54K   68k Create your own backdrop patt...
FlashMandelNG_OS4.lha    gfx/fract  35M   OS4 Mandelbrot & Julia fractals AOS4
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.7M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
NightfallMID.lha         mods/midi  1K        MIDI GM Nightfall Piano Balla...
file.driver.lha          mus/misc   9K    68k CyberSound driver for file ou...
AmiWeatherForecasts1.... util/app   38K   68k Weather forecasting application
BootPicture.lha          util/boot  87K   68k Shows pictures, plays sound d...
sysvars.lha              util/boot  16K   68k Put system information in env...
IconLib_46.4.lha         util/libs  1.8M  68k free icon.library in optimize...
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  659K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  771K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  830K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
incase.lha               util/shell 49K   68k Conditional execution of a sh...
(snx)

[Meldung: 26. Nov. 2023, 08:11]
