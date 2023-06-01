amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

Vorige Meldung >
02.Dez.2023



 Chat-Software: AmigaGPT V1.3.1 für AmigaOS 3 und 4
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das die Leistungsfähigkeit des Chatbots ChatGPT nutzt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Ursprünglich geschrieben für AmigaOS 3.2, unterstützt das Programm mittlerweile auch AmigaOS 3.9, Cloanto's Workbench 3.X und AmigaOS 4.1. Die Änderungen:
  • Fix pasting into chat input textbox (AmigaOS 3.2 and 4.1 only for now)
  • Remove trailing newline from user messages
  • Enclose all user lines in asterisks to make bold
  • Fix memory leak that was present in downloading responses from OpenAI
Direkter Download: AmigaGPT.lha (795 KB) (dr)

[Meldung: 02. Dez. 2023, 14:45] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
Vorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2023 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.