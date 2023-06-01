|02.Dez.2023
| Chat-Software: AmigaGPT V1.3.1 für AmigaOS 3 und 4
Cameron Armstrong hat mit AmigaGPT ein Chatprogramm geschrieben, das die Leistungsfähigkeit des Chatbots ChatGPT nutzt (amiga-news.de berichtete). Ursprünglich geschrieben für AmigaOS 3.2, unterstützt das Programm mittlerweile auch AmigaOS 3.9, Cloanto's Workbench 3.X und AmigaOS 4.1. Die Änderungen:
Direkter Download: AmigaGPT.lha (795 KB)
(dr)
- Fix pasting into chat input textbox (AmigaOS 3.2 and 4.1 only for now)
- Remove trailing newline from user messages
- Enclose all user lines in asterisks to make bold
- Fix memory leak that was present in downloading responses from OpenAI
[Meldung: 02. Dez. 2023, 14:45] [Kommentare: 0]
