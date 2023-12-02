|03.Dez.2023
| OS4Depot-Uploads bis 02.12.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.12.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
nallepuh.lha aud/mis 494kb 4.1 Nalle Puh (Paula,CIAA,CIAB emula...
amiarcadia.lha emu/gam 5Mb 4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
xrick_sdl2.lha gam/pla 3Mb 4.1 Rick Dangerous SDL2 port
pintorweb.lha gra/mis 15Mb 4.0 An easy program to handling pict...
amigagpt.lha net/cha 795kb 4.0 App for chatting to ChatGPT
omanko.lha uti/fil 2Mb 4.0 web tool made to get the MD5 and...
image2pdf.lha uti/tex 19Mb 4.0 Convert JP(E)Gs and PNGs to PDF
