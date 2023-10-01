|10.Dez.2023
| Wetterinformation: AmiWeatherForecast V1.5
AmiWeatherForecasts zeigt aktuelle Wetterinformationen in einem kleinen Fenster in der Menüzeile an. Es wurde in der Programmiersprache C unter Amiga OS 3.2 geschrieben und verwendet Daten von OpenWeather (amiga-news.de berichtete). Änderungen in der Version 1.5:
Direkter Download: AmiWeatherForecasts1.5.lha (41 KB) (dr)
- Added bar, digital and iconic styles
- Added select the window and drag to the new position for all styles
- Added environment variables (CurrentTemperature, Location and WeatherDescription) for other applications to use
- The application interface has been made more understandable using tabs
[Meldung: 10. Dez. 2023, 20:34] [Kommentare: 0]
