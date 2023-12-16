amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
17.Dez.2023



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 16.12.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 16.12.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
nallepuh.lha             aud/mis 504kb 4.1 Nalle Puh (Paula,CIAA,CIAB emula...
seq.lha                  aud/mis 425kb 4.1 MIDI sequencer
amiarcadia.lha           emu/gam 5Mb   4.0 Signetics-based machines emulator
wormwars.lha             gam/act 1Mb   4.0 Advanced snake/Tron game
woof.lha                 gam/fps 13Mb  4.1 A continuation of Lee Killough&#...
hwp_apng.lha             lib/hol 1Mb   4.0 Hollywood plugin for APNG anims
hwp_plananarama.lha      lib/hol 462kb 4.0 Hollywood plugin for planar screen
compression.lha          uti/tex 2Mb   4.0 A PDF generator
ffmpeggui.lha            vid/con 248kb 4.1 A GUI for the ffmpeg video conve...
simplesub.lha            vid/mis 21Mb  4.1 Create, edit and encode .srt sub...
yt.lha                   vid/mis 830kb 4.1 YouTube URL Extractor script
(snx)

[Meldung: 17. Dez. 2023, 09:03] [Kommentare: 0]
