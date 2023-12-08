|21.Dez.2023
WinUAE Homepage (ANF)
| Emulator: WinUAE 5.1.0
Der Amiga-Emulator WinUAE wurde in der Version 5.1.0 veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen:
New features/updates: UI
- On screen keyboard. Default mapped to pad button 4.
- Gamepad GUI control. Use game pad to control WinUAE GUI with some limits.
- Optional dark mode (Windows 10 or newer required)
- Emulation window dragging and resize does not anymore pause emulation.
New features/updates: emulation
- Built-in Munt MT-32/CM-32L emulation. Emulated devices listed in MIDI out setting. ROM images should be in \mt32-roms. or c:\mt32-rom-data\.
- AT&T DSP3210 emulation (AA3000 prototype). Not complete.
- More programmed chipset screen mode emulation improvements.
- Disk emulation improved, undocumented disk read DMA “last word may not come in” bug emulated.
- Chipset emulation updates and fixes.
- “Autoclip screenshots” option now supports programmed native screen modes.
- Native<>RTG and RTG<>RTG mode switching optimizations.
- A2410 display card emulation updates, works now with new Picasso96 driver.
- Input panel Backslash/F11 option now has third option that restores pre-5.0 keymap behavior.
- Do not list GPT partitioned harddrives in “Add Harddrives” panel.
- Football Director 2 dongle emulation.
- Quickstart Host Configuration menu first option renamed, “Default configuration” -> “Current host configuration”. Added new option “Default host configuration” that resets host configuration to defaults.
- Hard reset now randomizes CPU reset start up delay and initial floppy motor position.
Bugs fixes
- DMS brute force decryption failed to work with some encrypted DMS files.
- Alt-Tab from D3D11 fullscreen RTG mode made hardware mouse cursor invisible.
- Some configurations crashed when GUI Reset or Restart button was clicked.
- Enter GUI, eject disk, insert new disk, exit GUI: Disk was inserted immediately which is physically impossible and can confuse programs. Inserting disk without manually ejecting it first worked correctly.
- GUI Restart button didn’t fully restore GUI position/size if “Restarting” from fullscreen or full-window mode.
- Some configs crashed when GUI Restart button or Reset was pressed.
- WASAPI sound was disabled if sound driver only supported 8 channel audio.
- Some configurations opened multiple tiny inactive multi-monitor mode emulation windows without enabled multiple monitors.
- Workbench programmed screen mode (DBLPAL etc) positioning was not always correct when switching from other native mode.
- None serial port emulation mode and fast CPU configuration: serial port driver hung if serial data transmit was attempted.
- Integer scale + full window: Display panel windowed width and height was used instead of full window size (desktop size) when calculating scaling values.
- Screen might have flickered when starting Picasso96 RTG screen dragging.
- Multiple 0x76 partitions per HD/card can be mounted now, previously only first was mounted and the rest become zero size non-existing drives.
- USB HID input device usage page check fixed, it accepted devices that had nothing to do with being input device.
Gamepad GUI control details
- A = select (pad mode)/left mouse click (mouse mode)
- B = right mouse click (mouse mode).
- Y = change active GUI area (pad mode)/TAB UI element change (mouse mode).
- D-pad = select UI elements, “pad mode”.
- Left stick = move mouse, “mouse mode”.
Currently requires XInput compatible gamepad.
Onscreen keyboard details
(dr)
- Pad button 4 is default mapped to open/close on screen keyboard input event (if loaded config has button 4 mapped to something else, button is not mapped to OSK)
- Pad button/d-pad that normally controls Amiga joystick moves keyboard selection. Joystick movements and button presses are not sent to Amiga side as long as OSK is open.
- Fire button press = send selected key’s press
- Fire button release = send selected key’s release
- Second button press = toggle state of selected key. Keep shift or control or other qualifier key pressed.
- Second button release = does nothing.
- Keyboard layout is US layout + 2 keys that are used in international layout variants + few bonus “keys”.
- If GUI is entered when OSK is open, GUI pad control is automatically enabled.
[Meldung: 21. Dez. 2023, 09:25] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]