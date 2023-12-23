amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

24.Dez.2023



 OS4Depot-Uploads bis 23.12.2023
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 23.12.2023 dem OS4Depot hinzugefügt:
amissl-sdk.lha           dev/mis 2Mb   4.0 SDK for AmiSSL
snes9x.zip               emu/gam 63Mb  4.1 Super Nintendo / Super Famicom e...
woof.lha                 gam/fps 13Mb  4.1 A continuation of Lee Killough&#...
amissl.lha               lib/mis 3Mb   4.0 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared library
aamp.lha                 net/ser 149Mb 4.1 Amiga Apache MySQL PHP. A develo...
aamp-src.lha             net/ser 16Mb  4.1 Sources of AAMP (Amiga Apache My...
astralgame.lha           uti/mis 5Mb   4.0 A little tool to know zodiac sig...
wb2filer.lha             uti/wor 47kb  4.0 Hack to run Filer when dbl-click...
aiostreams.lha           vid/mis 228kb 4.1 Stream video from major online p...
(snx)

.
.