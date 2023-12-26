27.Dez.2023









8-/16-Bit-Emulator für Mac OS und Linux: Clock Signal V2023-12-26

Thomas Hartes Clock Signal ist ein möglichst unsichtbarer Multiplattformemulator für Mac OS und unixkompatible Systeme. Ziel des Programmierers ist es, dass sich der Benutzer überhaupt nicht mit dem Emulator und seiner Konfiguration befassen muss, sondern die jeweilige Software direkt gestartet wird. Unterstützt werden eine Reihe von 8- und 16-Bit-Systemen, daneben existiert auch eine Amiga-Emulation - die vorerst jedoch beabsichtigt inakkurat bleibe. Änderungen der aktuellen Version: improves support for Apple II NIB images;

thanks to @ryandesign corrects Apple II/II+/IIe floating bus issues;

resolves a potential crash-at-startup for the Enterprise;

resolves potential stuck-on drive motors on the Amiga;

resolves some disk writing issues specific to the Enhanced Apple IIe;

thanks again to @ryandesign also corrects an internal optimisation around Disk II write protection sensing, and an error to do with data bus loading

adds emulation of the most basic form of IBM PC — an 8086 compatible with MDA or CGA graphics and a floppy drive. (dr)



