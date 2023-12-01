|28.Dez.2023
| Java-Programm: ham_convert 1.9.3
Sebastian Sieczkos javabasiertes Programm ham_convert wandelt moderne Grafikformate in das HAM-Format des Amigas um und liegt inzwischen in der Version 1.9.3 vor. Die Änderungen:
(dr)
- dded Oric mode (experimental). Oric was a British 8-bit computer powered by the 6502 cpu with 8-color graphics with no v-sync.
- Dynamic Hires: cancel option to abort conversion.
- rgbg_pal cli parameter can be used to select fixed rgbg ham pattern mode in ham6.
- Code cleanup.
