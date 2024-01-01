04.Jan.2024









Emulator: Denise V2.21

Denise ist ein zyklusgenauer und plattformunabhängiger Emulator, der seit der Version 2.0 neben einem C64 auch einen Amiga 500 und Amiga 1000 (Kickstart Disks werden benötigt) emulieren kann (YouTube-Video). Mitte Dezember wurde die Version 2.21 mit folgenden Änderungen veröffentlicht: fixed spanish translation

added D3D11 driver openGL has bad VSYNC/VRR behavior on Windows 11 (replace it with D3D11: Options->Video->Driver) ported internal and external openGL shader to D3D11

added italian translation (thanks to Luigi)

added an option to rotate the screen (90°/180°/270°)

added an option to force a single instance when opening another instance from frontend loader or file explorer

fixed Amiga basic volume (louder)

improved 1571 emulation

added C64 cartridges: Comal-80, Silverrock, RGCD

added a more easy way to set stereo separation (Audio -> DSP)

added tapes to swapper (mixed disc/tape swapper)

added option to decide if manual warping stops automatic warping until next restart

added more options to control the screen aspect ratio

added button/hotkey to crop the outer frame after resizing or changing "aspect ratio" or emulated border Denise ist plattformübergreifend für Windows 32/64 XP und neuer, macOS (ab Versionsnummer 10.9, Intel und Arm), Linux und BSD verfügbar. (dr)



