| Shoot'em Up: "Skillgrid" V1.4
Anfang 2019 veröffentlichte Simone 'saimo' Bevilacqua sein abstraktes, vertikales Shoot'em up SkillGrid (YouTube-Video). Änderungen der Version 1.4:
- Added cells field flashing when these cells (are about to) appear:
- ASTEROIDS cell (bright colors);
- BEAM/* cells, if their exit from the bottom of the screen would reduce the number of beams shot by the spaceship (bright colors);
- MOTHERSHIP, MUSIC MODE, SKULL (same colors of the cells field when the associated boss/mode is active).
- Made the spaceship flash red when its shield is low.
- Made the spaceship glow red for half a second when its shield gets damaged.
- Made the middle layer appear progressively at the beginning of a game.
- Made the cells layer populate with empty cells progressively.
- Changed a few pixels of the title screen spaceship icon and of the Skull.
- Improved the handling of audio channels.
- Made sure no sprite tearing occurs when switching between screens.
- Made sure that the system MMU setup does not interfere.
- Fixed crash when a tune was started while another tune was playing (e.g. when the MUSIC MODE cell was caught while missiles were active).
- Fixed the stopping of the music mode music (it inhibited the restart of the spaceship afterburner sound).
- Fixed the X position of specifically-requested cells (it was equal to the type of the cell removed at the same time).
- Fixed the lengths of some sounds samples (they were odd).
- Made various speed and memory optimizations.
- Made the startup and cleanup code more robust.
- Worked on the cells:
- improved the handling of the TURN cell (now it is randomized and it ensures that the speeds of the UFOs will always change);
- increased the frequency of the MUSIC MODE cells;
- decoupled the randomization of the cells types and positions;
- created the BOSSES (virtual) class of cells, grouping the BOLTSPITTER and SKULL cells (previously MALUSES) and the MOTHERSHIP cell (previously UNDEFINED) into it;
- made the template of the BOLTSPITTER and SKULL cells striped;
- made the template of the TURN cell fringed;
- made the template of the BEAM/DOUBLE cell equal to that of the other BEAM/* cells.
- Worked on the audio channels allocation priorities of the sound effects:
- given the Boltspitter bolt shooting and the hitting of the spaceship by the Mothership beam priority over the milestone notification;
- assigned the speech warnings specific priorities (from lowest to highest: "charge low", "shield low", "approaching asteroids", "escapes critical", "danger", "time running out").
- Updated/improved the documentation.
19. Updated the artwork to reflect the new cells graphics.
