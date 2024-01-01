|14.Jan.2024
| Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.6.6
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt. Änderungen der Version 5.6.6:
Bugfixes
Improvements
- WHDBooter would default to 020 CPU in cases it should use 68000
- WHDBooter should detect AGA/CD32 games and use 020 CPU for them
- don't exclude the fps counter calculation
- switch back to normal vsync
- Revert timing changes, as some users reported problems
- don't keep native window size when opening an RTG screen
- Fix zero length disk dma not finishing when dsksync is detected.
- Do not generate Fat Gary delay/exception if Z2/Z3 board unmapped space access.
- floppy sounds did not load on macOS
- fix floppy sounds dir name should be lowercase on macOS as well
- dlopen was broken on macOS after previous changes
- changing the value of capture_always on the fly didn't work
- don't enable RTG hardware sprite by default
- Updated WHDLoad to latest version
- remember window position and size
- merge recent updates from preview
- improve DrawBridge functionality
- merge statusline updates from preview
- implemented multithreaded RTG rendering
- fix background color for main window selectors
- allow higher V.Offset values
- allow more values in joy-mouse settings
- Do not force key release if mouse capture was requested but mouse was already captured.
