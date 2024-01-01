amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

14.Jan.2024



 Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.6.6
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt. Änderungen der Version 5.6.6:

Bugfixes
  • WHDBooter would default to 020 CPU in cases it should use 68000
  • WHDBooter should detect AGA/CD32 games and use 020 CPU for them
  • don't exclude the fps counter calculation
  • switch back to normal vsync
  • Revert timing changes, as some users reported problems
  • don't keep native window size when opening an RTG screen
  • Fix zero length disk dma not finishing when dsksync is detected.
  • Do not generate Fat Gary delay/exception if Z2/Z3 board unmapped space access.
  • floppy sounds did not load on macOS
  • fix floppy sounds dir name should be lowercase on macOS as well
  • dlopen was broken on macOS after previous changes
  • changing the value of capture_always on the fly didn't work
  • don't enable RTG hardware sprite by default
Improvements
  • Updated WHDLoad to latest version
  • remember window position and size
  • merge recent updates from preview
  • improve DrawBridge functionality
  • merge statusline updates from preview
  • implemented multithreaded RTG rendering
  • fix background color for main window selectors
  • allow higher V.Offset values
  • allow more values in joy-mouse settings
  • Do not force key release if mouse capture was requested but mouse was already captured.
(dr)

[Meldung: 14. Jan. 2024, 17:15] [Kommentare: 0]
.
.