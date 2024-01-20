|21.Jan.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 20.01.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.01.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
tekstura_4_points.lha dev/amos 57K 4 point texture mapping
GitDesktop.lha dev/misc 1.4M MOS Graphical frontend for git
woof.lha game/actio 21M OS4 Woof (Doom Port)
Crazy8_A500_DiskVersi... game/think 477K 68k Crazy8 OCS Disk Version
heif-convert.lha gfx/conv 2.6M 68k Convert HEIC HEIF images to j...
WhatIFF2.12.lha mags/misc 2.0M What IFF? #2.12-December-2023
AmiArcadia.lha misc/emu 5.0M 68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha misc/emu 5.5M OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha misc/emu 3.7M 68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
v4sa_wb_2024.png pix/wb 1.1M Vampire V4 Standalone Workben...
morsconv.lha text/misc 9K 68k Modular Morse code generator
fix1980.lha util/arc 1K Fix an lha with timestamps of...
Image2PDF.lha util/conv 20M ALL convert images to PDF and more
IdentifyDev.lha util/libs 67K 68k Identify hardware and more
IdentifyUsr.lha util/libs 101K 68k Identify hardware and more
AmiKick.zip util/misc 53K Check Kickstart images under ...
Mnemosyne.lha util/misc 80K 68k Disk usage statistics+file/fo...
ZIPTest-1.1.lha util/misc 49K 68k test Amiga 3000 ZIP DRAM memo...
ViNCEd.lha util/shell 860K 68k ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TA...
