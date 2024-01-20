amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
Links| Forum| Kommentare| News melden
.
Chat| Umfragen| Newsticker| Archiv
.

[Login] [Registrieren] [Passwort vergessen?]

< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >
21.Jan.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 20.01.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 20.01.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
tekstura_4_points.lha    dev/amos   57K       4 point texture mapping
GitDesktop.lha           dev/misc   1.4M  MOS Graphical frontend for git
woof.lha                 game/actio 21M   OS4 Woof (Doom Port)
Crazy8_A500_DiskVersi... game/think 477K  68k Crazy8 OCS Disk Version
heif-convert.lha         gfx/conv   2.6M  68k Convert HEIC HEIF images to j...
WhatIFF2.12.lha          mags/misc  2.0M      What IFF? #2.12-December-2023
AmiArcadia.lha           misc/emu   5.0M  68k Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiArcadia-OS4.lha       misc/emu   5.5M  OS4 Signetics-based machines emul...
AmiVms.lha               misc/emu   3.7M  68k Simulates OpenVMS commands
v4sa_wb_2024.png         pix/wb     1.1M      Vampire V4 Standalone Workben...
morsconv.lha             text/misc  9K    68k Modular Morse code generator
fix1980.lha              util/arc   1K        Fix an lha with timestamps of...
Image2PDF.lha            util/conv  20M   ALL convert images to PDF and more
IdentifyDev.lha          util/libs  67K   68k Identify hardware and more
IdentifyUsr.lha          util/libs  101K  68k Identify hardware and more
AmiKick.zip              util/misc  53K       Check Kickstart images under ...
Mnemosyne.lha            util/misc  80K   68k Disk usage statistics+file/fo...
ZIPTest-1.1.lha          util/misc  49K   68k test Amiga 3000 ZIP DRAM memo...
ViNCEd.lha               util/shell 860K  68k ViNCEd, the CON: with ^Z & TA...
(snx)

[Meldung: 21. Jan. 2024, 08:03] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden]  [Druck-Version]  [ASCII-Version]
< Nächste MeldungVorige Meldung >

.
Impressum | Datenschutzerklärung | Netiquette | Werbung | Kontakt
Copyright © 1998-2024 by amiga-news.de - alle Rechte vorbehalten.
.