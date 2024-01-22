|22.Jan.2024
| 8-/16-Bit-Emulator für Mac OS und Linux: Clock Signal V2024-01-22
Thomas Hartes Clock Signal ist ein möglichst unsichtbarer Multiplattformemulator für Mac OS und unixkompatible Systeme. Ziel des Programmierers ist es, dass sich der Benutzer überhaupt nicht mit dem Emulator und seiner Konfiguration befassen muss, sondern die jeweilige Software direkt gestartet wird. Unterstützt werden eine Reihe von 8- und 16-Bit-Systemen, daneben existiert auch eine Amiga-Emulation - die vorerst jedoch beabsichtigt inakkurat bleibe. Änderungen der aktuellen Version:
(dr)
- fixes broken horizontal scrolling on the Master System;
- correctly declines to page on the Electron if receiving interrupt acknowledgments;
- corrects mismapping of Apple II inverted characters;
- avoids automatic key repeat on the early Apple IIs;
- with thanks to @ryandesign avoids potential performance issues on multi-GPU macOS machines with macOS 10.15+.
[Meldung: 22. Jan. 2024, 07:07] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]