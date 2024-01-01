|22.Jan.2024
| Bildbearbeitung: RNOEffects 2.0 für alle Amiga-Systeme
Entwickler 'jPV^RNO' hat RNOEffects aus der Familie seiner RNO-Anwendungen auf die Version 2.0 aktualisiert. RNOEffects ist ein einfaches Bildbearbeitungsprogramm mit dem Schwerpunkt auf Stapelkonvertierungsoptionen und Alphakanal-basierten Effekten. Highlights des Updates sind das Pixel-Editor-Werkzeug und das Speichern von Bildern im Palettenmodus (YouTube-Video). Die vollständigen Änderungen:
RNOEffects ist für alle Amiga-Systeme im Aminet verfügbar.
(dr)
- Added the "Pixel editor" tool with configurable pixel drawing options for
left, middle, and right mouse buttons
- Added the "Color picker" tool to show colour information under the mouse
pointer and to pick and store multiple colour values temporarily
- Added the "Area selector" tool which can be used to apply certain effects on
a limited area of an image
- Added the "Toolbox" tool to reduce pull-down menu use
- Added support for saving images in the palette mode (1-8 bits), optionally
with 16 pre-defined palettes including the MagicWB palette
- Palettes can be saved in IFF ILBM, RGB32, LoadRGB4, and LoadRGB32 formats
- Palette images can be saved as chunky data
- Chunky image data and separate palettes can be saved as a C source code
- Added an option to use an opacity map to apply an effect partially on an
image (works with Blur, Contrast, Draw/Brush, Gamma, Modulate, Monochrome,
and Tint effects)
- Added "Chroma key" and "Luma key" effects to make colour ranges transparent
- Batch converted images can be saved as a video
- Added MagicWB support for the icon saving
- Added information about the program state in the window title
- Added Undo button on effects' windows
- Function key shortcuts can be used to save images in several formats
- Added an option to swap the main image with the buffer image
- The Opacity map effect can use the buffer image as an opacity map
- Added an option to invert the Opacity map effect
- Added opacity map examples in the OpacityMaps directory
- Renamed the "Reduce alpha" effect to "Alter alpha" and added an option to
remove the whole alpha channel from an image
- Background images can be centered in the Background effect
- Added an option to clear the current image
- Undo buffer wasn't initialised when loading an image at startup
- Fixed colour picking with scaled images
- Fixed Charcoal and Edge effects for images with transparency
- Better window resizing when loading images
- Skip arrow key operations if a command key is pressed simultaneously so as
not to affect mouse pointer control via the keyboard
- Arranged effects in an ordered format in the menu - into categories
- Included JPEG2000, PCX, and TIFF plugins
- Added support for saving images in JPEG2000 and TIFF formats
- Select specific image/state to load of icon with multiple images
- Added a setting to load icon properties and use them in icon saving options
- Files can be drag'n'dropped into a batch conversion file list
- Tool windows open at startup if they were open when settings saved
- Other minor fixes
