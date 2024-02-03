amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
04.Feb.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 03.02.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.02.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
strangeMOS.lha           comm/www   779K  MOS strange' is strange
json.hollywood.lha       dev/hwood  6K        JSON en- and decoder for Holl...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  4.0M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  4.6M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
Schwurblomat.lha         game/gag   117K  68k Bullshit Bingo Buzzw. Generat...
EternalLove.lha          mods/8voic 168K      16bit 8ch Guitar Piano Ballad...
morsconv.lha             text/misc  10K   68k Modular Morse code generator
AmiSSL-5.14-OS3.lha      util/libs  3.7M  68k OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmiSSL-5.14-OS4.lha      util/libs  3.3M  OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmiSSL-5.14-SDK.lha      util/libs  2.3M  AOS OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
A1060Diag.lha            util/misc  2K    68k A1060 Sidecar Diagnostic Tools
AmigaGPT.lha             util/misc  881K  AOS App for chatting to ChatGPT
ifflistmaker.lha         util/misc  6K    68k Merges IFF files into IFF LIS...
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  663K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  768K  MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  835K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
rexxpatcherror_de.lha    util/rexx  1K        German locale for Alfie's Rex...
(snx)

[Meldung: 04. Feb. 2024, 07:36] [Kommentare: 0]
