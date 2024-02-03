|04.Feb.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 03.02.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 03.02.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
strangeMOS.lha comm/www 779K MOS strange' is strange
json.hollywood.lha dev/hwood 6K JSON en- and decoder for Holl...
MCE.lha game/edit 4.0M 68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha game/edit 4.6M OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
Schwurblomat.lha game/gag 117K 68k Bullshit Bingo Buzzw. Generat...
EternalLove.lha mods/8voic 168K 16bit 8ch Guitar Piano Ballad...
morsconv.lha text/misc 10K 68k Modular Morse code generator
AmiSSL-5.14-OS3.lha util/libs 3.7M 68k OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmiSSL-5.14-OS4.lha util/libs 3.3M OS4 OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
AmiSSL-5.14-SDK.lha util/libs 2.3M AOS OpenSSL as an Amiga shared li...
A1060Diag.lha util/misc 2K 68k A1060 Sidecar Diagnostic Tools
AmigaGPT.lha util/misc 881K AOS App for chatting to ChatGPT
ifflistmaker.lha util/misc 6K 68k Merges IFF files into IFF LIS...
ReportPlus.lha util/misc 663K 68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 768K MOS Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha util/misc 835K OS4 Multipurpose utility
rexxpatcherror_de.lha util/rexx 1K German locale for Alfie's Rex...
