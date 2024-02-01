amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
.
.
.

17.Feb.2024



 Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.6.7
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt. Änderungen der Version 5.6.7:

Bugfixes
  • Use path-type config file line save method.
  • SX32Pro can support 128M RAM, fix memory mapping.
  • "Warp mode reset" on the fly change wasn't recognized
  • Fixed GUI->Chipset->Chipset Extra dropdown not being updated correctly
  • Revert Vsync option effect: only affect internal emulation state
  • Wnsure keyboard keys are released when pressing Alt-Tab
  • Ignore Alt-Tab if used to release focus
Improvements
  • History list paths now follow relative/absolute path mode.
  • Merge updates from Preview branch
  • Improve auto-crop accuracy
(dr)

[Meldung: 17. Feb. 2024, 22:10]
.
.