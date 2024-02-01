|17.Feb.2024
| Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.6.7
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt. Änderungen der Version 5.6.7:
Bugfixes
Improvements
- Use path-type config file line save method.
- SX32Pro can support 128M RAM, fix memory mapping.
- "Warp mode reset" on the fly change wasn't recognized
- Fixed GUI->Chipset->Chipset Extra dropdown not being updated correctly
- Revert Vsync option effect: only affect internal emulation state
- Wnsure keyboard keys are released when pressing Alt-Tab
- Ignore Alt-Tab if used to release focus
(dr)
- History list paths now follow relative/absolute path mode.
- Merge updates from Preview branch
- Improve auto-crop accuracy
[Meldung: 17. Feb. 2024, 22:10] [Kommentare: 0]
[Per E-Mail versenden] [Druck-Version] [ASCII-Version]