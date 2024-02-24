amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
 Aminet-Uploads bis 24.02.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 24.02.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
SonosController_AROS.lha comm/misc  2.6M  x86 Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_MOS.lha  comm/misc  2.6M  MOS Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS3.lha  comm/misc  2.2M  68k Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS3fp... comm/misc  2.1M  68k Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_OS4.lha  comm/misc  3.0M  OS4 Control Sonos speakers with y...
SonosController_WOS.lha  comm/misc  2.5M  WOS Control Sonos speakers with y...
amigassh.lha             comm/net   32K   68k SSH2 for the Amiga
AmiGemini.lha            comm/net   342K  AOS Gemini/Spartan/Gopher/Finger/...
BSDSocket-Extension.lha  dev/amos   35K   68k Use bsdsocket.library in AMOS...
REDPILLGameCreator.lha   dev/misc   5.6M  68k Game Creator with AGA support
escribed_ellipse.pdf     docs/misc  107K      ellipse targetted through 5 p...
anaiis.lha               driver/oth 241K  68k ANAIIS USB Stack Release 1.24
anaiis_boot.lha          driver/oth 268K  68k ANAIIS USB Boot disk Release ...
anaiis_massive.lha       driver/oth 46K   68k Massive release 1.24
RescueLander.lha         game/actio 118K  68k Land on Earth, Moon or Mars t...
MCE.lha                  game/edit  4.0M  68k Multi-game Character Editor
MCE-OS4.lha              game/edit  4.6M  OS4 Multi-game Character Editor
Chocolate_DOOM.lha       game/shoot 2.5M  68k Amiga port of Chocolate DOOM
Pana_SX-KC600.lha        mods/mpg   4.5M      Music played by Panasonic SX-...
hippoplayerSource.lha    mus/play   2.0M      HippoPlayer source code
hippoplayerupdate.lha    mus/play   402K  68k Updated HippoPlayer
GF4RSID1.zip             pix/misc   76K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID2.zip             pix/misc   81K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID3.zip             pix/misc   78K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID4.zip             pix/misc   83K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID5.zip             pix/misc   81K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID6.zip             pix/misc   85K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID7.zip             pix/misc   77K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID8.zip             pix/misc   75K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSID9.zip             pix/misc   78K       Gradient Fonts for RSI Demo M...
GF4RSIDA.zip             pix/misc   79K       Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
GF4RSIDB.zip             pix/misc   79K       Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
GF4RSIDC.zip             pix/misc   80K       Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
GF4RSIDD.zip             pix/misc   76K       Grad. Fonts for RSI Demo Make...
NAFCYI1991S1-B04.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B05.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B06.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B07.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B08.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B09.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B10.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B11.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B12.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B13.zip     text/bfont 2.5M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B14.zip     text/bfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B15.zip     text/bfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B16.zip     text/bfont 2.3M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B17.zip     text/bfont 2.5M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B21.zip     text/bfont 2.4M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B22.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B23.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B24.zip     text/bfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-B25.zip     text/bfont 2.2M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (BMP Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-04.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-05.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-06.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-07.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-08.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-09.zip      text/pfont 2.0M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-10.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-11.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-12.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-13.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-14.zip      text/pfont 1.6M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-15.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-16.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-17.zip      text/pfont 1.7M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-21.zip      text/pfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-22.zip      text/pfont 2.1M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-23.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-24.zip      text/pfont 1.8M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
NAFCYI1991S1-25.zip      text/pfont 1.9M      NAFCYI Spring 1991 (PS Fonts)
gcr1.1.lha               util/cli   5K    68k Show console window resolutio...
HexSee_OS4.lha           util/misc  399K  OS4 Hex File Viewer (OS4 version)
iGame.lha                util/misc  438K  68k Front-end for WHDLoad
ReportPlus.lha           util/misc  662K  68k Multipurpose utility
ReportPlus-OS4.lha       util/misc  834K  OS4 Multipurpose utility
VATestprogram.zip        util/misc  18M   68k Versatile Amiga Testprogram
AppLauncher_sbar.lha     util/wb    43K   MOS Run apps from the screenbar
