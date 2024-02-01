|28.Feb.2024
| MorphOS: E-Mail-Programm Iris 1.21
Jacek 'jacadcaps' Piszczek hat Version 1.21 seines E-Mail-Programms Iris für MorphOS veröffentlicht. Die Änderungen im Detail:
(dr)
- Added an option to block loading of any external assets (images, css, etc) used in HTML emails. When enabled, Iris will only show images attached to the email itself. External content may still be loaded using context menu
- Double-clicking a message in Drafts will now open it in Edit mode
- Right mouse click on the messages list selects the clicked email
- Added a help bubble to the messages list
- Extended the AREXX WRITE command
- It's now possible to create and send calendar invitations in emails
- Updated WebKit & co
