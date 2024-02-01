amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
01.Mär.2024



 Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.6.8
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt. Änderungen der Version 5.6.8:

Bugfixes
  • GUI Hardware sprite checkbox wouldn't enable when needed
  • some RTG options were not changed on-the-fly
  • fix mouse drift when using RTG hardware sprite
  • absolute mouse movement did not scale correctly in single line mode
  • fix offset for button indicators in ControllerMap GUI
  • Fix absolute mouse positioning for RTG modes as well
  • Fixed crash when using Restart after previous updates
  • Fixed crash/freeze when trying to access FloppyDriveBridge devices under macOS
  • Ensure changes in virtual mouse and magic mouse are applied immediately
  • Removed some buggy Fast copper experimental code
Improvements
  • When emulating, disable RTG settings that cannot be changed on-the-fly
  • added always on top options to Misc panel in GUI, fixed navigation
  • Partial merge of GFX updates from Preview
  • improve WHDBooter prefs changes
  • implement floppydatapullup option
  • more WHDBooter improvements
(dr)

[Meldung: 01. Mär. 2024, 04:46] [Kommentare: 0]
