|01.Mär.2024
| Amiga-Emulator: Amiberry 5.6.8
Amiberry ist ein Amiga-Emulator für ARM-basierte Ein-Chip-Systeme wie den Raspberry Pi, das Odroid XU4 oder das Tinkerboard von ASUS, der einige neu entwickelte Eigenschaften wie einen "WHDLoad-Booter" oder die Unterstützung für Controller-Konfiguration mittels RetroArch mitbringt und zum Beispiel in der Workbench-Distribution AmiKit für den Raspberry Pi 4/400 zum Einsatz kommt. Änderungen der Version 5.6.8:
Bugfixes
Improvements
- GUI Hardware sprite checkbox wouldn't enable when needed
- some RTG options were not changed on-the-fly
- fix mouse drift when using RTG hardware sprite
- absolute mouse movement did not scale correctly in single line mode
- fix offset for button indicators in ControllerMap GUI
- Fix absolute mouse positioning for RTG modes as well
- Fixed crash when using Restart after previous updates
- Fixed crash/freeze when trying to access FloppyDriveBridge devices under macOS
- Ensure changes in virtual mouse and magic mouse are applied immediately
- Removed some buggy Fast copper experimental code
- When emulating, disable RTG settings that cannot be changed on-the-fly
- added always on top options to Misc panel in GUI, fixed navigation
- Partial merge of GFX updates from Preview
- improve WHDBooter prefs changes
- implement floppydatapullup option
- more WHDBooter improvements
