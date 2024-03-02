|03.Mär.2024
| Aminet-Uploads bis 02.03.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.03.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Amix561.lha comm/amiex 1.1M 68k AmiExpress BBS system redevel...
amigassh.lha comm/net 32K 68k SSH2 for the Amiga
ellipse_xct_npt_drggb... dev/amos 6K Dragable ellipse with input
lwtools.lha dev/cross 899K MOS Cross-development system targ...
GitDesktop.lha dev/misc 1.6M MOS Graphical frontend for git
MCE-MOS.lha game/edit 4.4M MOS Multi-game Character Editor
AmiWordle.lha game/think 84K 68k German-only Wordle clone for ...
Albireo.ACEpansion.lha misc/emu 28K MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha misc/emu 5.3M MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
4_Colour_Backdrops.zip pix/back 2.8M Backdrops for a 4 Colour Work...
codesets-6.22.lha util/libs 639K ALL handle codesets + character c...
ReportPlusMOS.lha util/misc 812K MOS Multipurpose utility
(snx)
[Meldung: 03. Mär. 2024, 08:41] [Kommentare: 0]
