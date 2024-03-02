amiga-news ENGLISH VERSION
03.Mär.2024



 Aminet-Uploads bis 02.03.2024
Die folgenden Pakete wurden bis zum 02.03.2024 dem Aminet hinzugefügt:
Amix561.lha              comm/amiex 1.1M  68k AmiExpress BBS system redevel...
amigassh.lha             comm/net   32K   68k SSH2 for the Amiga
ellipse_xct_npt_drggb... dev/amos   6K        Dragable ellipse with input
lwtools.lha              dev/cross  899K  MOS Cross-development system targ...
GitDesktop.lha           dev/misc   1.6M  MOS Graphical frontend for git
MCE-MOS.lha              game/edit  4.4M  MOS Multi-game Character Editor
AmiWordle.lha            game/think 84K   68k German-only Wordle clone for ...
Albireo.ACEpansion.lha   misc/emu   28K   MOS ACEpansion plugin for ACE CPC...
AmiArcadiaMOS.lha        misc/emu   5.3M  MOS Signetics-based machines emul...
4_Colour_Backdrops.zip   pix/back   2.8M      Backdrops for a 4 Colour Work...
codesets-6.22.lha        util/libs  639K  ALL handle codesets + character c...
ReportPlusMOS.lha        util/misc  812K  MOS Multipurpose utility
(snx)

[Meldung: 03. Mär. 2024, 08:41] [Kommentare: 0]
